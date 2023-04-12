Three Monroe County boys led their team to the championship of the Macon Soccer Club U9-10 Futsal tournament at ACE on Saturday. The boys are, from left, Hayes Oakes, Devin Wiggins, Liam Guerin and Ford Davis. The boys won all 3 games in their bracket and then won the championship in penalty kicks. All but Guerin are from Monroe County. Coaches were, from left, Park Davis, Chase Guerin and Leo Guerin.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Monroe County monkeys rampage in River Forest
- No charges in road rage shooting
- Ex-co-worker charged after Forsyth man shot
- Five Below plans $21 million expansion
- ‘Was almost an episode of Dumb Ways to Die’
- Strouds leaving
- Forsyth mourns Walmart’s friendly Jerome Clanzy
- The emergence of interspecies families
- County salutes late Navy Seal who died in Jesup plane crash
- Georgia’s native dogwood & passion flower help tell the resurrection story
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!