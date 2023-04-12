Monroe County Boys

Three Monroe County boys led their team to the championship of the Macon Soccer Club U9-10 Futsal tournament at ACE on Saturday. The boys are, from left, Hayes Oakes, Devin Wiggins, Liam Guerin and Ford Davis. The boys won all 3 games in their bracket and then won the championship in penalty kicks. All but Guerin are from Monroe County. Coaches were, from left, Park Davis, Chase Guerin and Leo Guerin.