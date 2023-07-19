By Will Davis
Two couples from New Providence Baptist Church in Smarr recently visited Ireland for 10 days learning about the challenges of mission work in post-Catholic Europe.
Church pastor the Rev. Brian Moore, his wife Amisha and Cole and Audri McLaurin went to Southern Ireland in May. They were visiting Seth and Jessica Lewis, missionaries that New Providence has supported for 15 years.
Rev. Moore said the visit had two purposes: one, to encourage the Lewises and keep their children so they could take their first vacation without kids in 15 years, and to see the work that the Lewises are doing.
Moore said only 1 percent of Ireland identifies as born-again Christians. He described the society as post-Catholic.
“It’s pretty dark spiritually,” said Moore. “Most people have a Catholic heritage, and have become disillusioned with the church, but haven’t replaced it with anything else.”
Moore said it’s kind of similar to the U.S. which seems to be post-Christian.
“Neither is good,” said Moore. “You don’t want to be post-Jesus.”
In that environment, Seth Lewis and his wife have been working to plant churches to win converts to Jesus. Moore said he was excited to see that Lewis’ steady work of getting involved with the community and sharing the Gospel is paying slow but steady dividends. The Lewises and their three children are so committed that they have become Irish citizens.
He and his wife had planted a church in Yall and have now moved to Carrijtwohill where they started a home church and are part of the Cork-Cary Project aimed at planting churches throughout the two counties of Cork and Cary. Moore said they already have 20 people meeting in their home church and plan to move to a sanctuary soon.
“I left so encouraged at the slow and steady work they’ve been doing and the fruit of their labor,” said Moore. “You are seeing that steady work that is for the long haul. It’s not just swooping in and seeing people saved — but work year after year.”
Moore said it’s also exciting to see the Lewises modeling their church after New Providence, with emphasis on the Bible.
“The cool thing is it’s like we’re supporting a New Providence campus in Ireland,” said Moore. “There are so many similarities in the way they handle the word and do church. It’s like a replica of our church, but in a context where there’s not a church on every corner.”
Moore, who was able to preach at a regular church and the Lewis’ house church while in Ireland, said almost all of their converts are first-generation Christians.
Moore said one of the big challenges for the Lewises has been the loneliness of being in a new country without the network of family, including Christian parents and grandparents, which many Americans take for granted.
“There are no older people to lean on,” said Moore.
But Moore said that only inspires Lewis more to reach people with good news about Jesus.
“It’s got to start somewhere,” Lewis told Moore.
While Ireland doesn’t have many evangelical Christians, Moore said the community has still welcomed Lewis politically. The local governor has asked Lewis to serve on a number of boards, including the school board, saying they want someone from a religious minority.
“He’s known as the local Baptist guy,” said Moore. One of the big issues in Ireland politically right now is how to handle all the refugees the government is letting into the country.
While most Baptist churches in Ireland are new, Moore said they were able to visit one of the oldest, still-functioning Baptist churches in the world at Cork Baptist Church.
He said the history is pretty incredible in Ireland, with ancient architecture and castles everywhere.
The Irish culture is very hospitable, too, said Moore. He said every home has tea and biscuits ready to serve if someone knocks on the door.
“We probably had tea and biscuits 2-3 times a day every day,” said Moore.
The weather was typically Irish, said Moore, in the 40s and 50s with clouds and some rain daily. The hardest part, perhaps, was driving. Moore said they had to drive a manual stick shift car with the steering wheel on the right side, driving on the left side on Ireland’s narrow roads.
“Driving was quite the experience,” said Moore, noting that many cars there have had their rearview mirrors knocked off.
Moore said they also made some tourist trips while in Ireland, visiting Cobh, the last port of call for the HMS Titanic before it sunk in 1912, and the harbor where they filmed the movie “Moby Dick”.