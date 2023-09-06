Riding motorcycles is a popular means of transportation and recreation in the South. Monroe County is no exception. Many people around here have been riding for decades. Motorcyclists will head out on the highway, not so much with any particular destination in mind, rather just to feel the wind in their faces and experience the open road with a group of friends.
Keith “Spanky” Harbuck, wife Karen, and Jeff and KB Ayer, owners of J&K Mobile Services (Forsyth), are Monroe County bikers who belong to such a group.
KB told me that someone might just decide to ride over to Warm Springs and asks who wants to go. A dozen riders will show – for the ride, the scenery, the comradery, and the food (always trying to find some good eats). Or someone will organize the group to participate in a charity rally to raise funds for a worthy cause – a young girl with cancer, Christmas toys for children or a firefighter paralyzed on the job are such worthy causes. A one-day event (or rally) is great but sometimes you want more, as in a multi-day rally that provides an epic experience.
An epic event is something that is one of a kind, unique and usually a very large crowd. Most adventurers and travelers yearn to participate in an epic event, such as the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain. However, few of us have the opportunity to do so.
Last month, 17 motorcyclists from Monroe County participated in the epic of Sturgis, as in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Sturgis is a small town in far western South Dakota that holds the world’s largest motorcycle rally. Annually, in early August, an estimated 500,000 motorcyclists, riders, and gawkers descend on Sturgis and surrounding towns for 10 days of food, street parties, music, riding and sightseeing.
I say surrounding towns because the event has grown so large that it swallows up the entire area to include Sturgis, Lead, Deadwood and other nearby towns.
Why Sturgis you ask. In 1938, a Sturgis motorcycle club organized a rally, mostly to race and perform stunts. Except during World War II, the 3-day rally has been held every year, growing in attendance, eventually reaching 40,000 visitors in 1980.
Due to its size and financial impact on the local and state economy, it grew to seven days, then to 10 days. By the 1990’s attendance reached 500,000, then 600,000 in 2000. The largest crowd was 2015, the 75th anniversary, with 700,000-plus visitors – all this in a city of 7,000 (2020 census).
Since then, it’s stayed around 500,000. Sturgis has become the premiere motorcycle rally in the world and a must do for any serious rider.
Next, think about the logistics that are required to support 500,000 people for 10 days of fun and adventure – lodging, food, re-supply and refrigeration, medical care, law enforcement, shopping, sanitation, and entertainment all must be imported into small towns that multiply, in size, many times over.
According to Spanky, there are campgrounds for miles and miles around in all directions, 18-wheeler shower trucks accompanied by hundreds of port-a-potties, hundreds of food and merchandise vendors, dozens and dozens of re-supply and refrigeration trucks, and hundreds of police and first responders scattered throughout. In every town, for blocks, are tens of thousands of motorcycles lining both sides, and the middle, of the streets.
Most motorcyclists are told that if you have a bike, you’ve gotta go to Sturgis. Harbuck said that Sturgis is an experience and a “show.”
He described the show as “everything” on two and three wheels. He emphasized everything - motorized and non-motorized, from topless women, to dogs riding on the back, to a motorcycle that shot flames from the exhaust. There’s nothing like it – people from all 50 states and from all over the world, hundreds of thousands of motorcycles, beautiful scenery, wildlife, clean highways, and great weather.
KB says Sturgis is everything she had heard it to be and “just fun.” She said, “the best part, it’s the most beautiful country you’ll ever see in your life; enjoying what God has created. And doing it with some of your best friends.”
Sturgis allows you to get away and decompress from the demands of daily life. South Dakota riding is some of the best because towns are far apart and it’s miles and miles of great scenery. KB gets to enjoy the scenery even more because she rides on the back while Jeff does the driving. KB wasn’t alone. Five other MC women rode on the back while their husbands did the driving.
KB and Karen organized the trip for the Monroe County crew. They rented a large house that slept 14 people in Lead (about 15 miles from Sturgis) and arranged for shipping the motorcycles. The riders loaded their bikes onto an 18-wheeler here in Forsyth, and flew out to Rapid City, SD. When they arrived, their motorcycles were there, at the airport, waiting for them. Then it was seven days of riding and sightseeing.
Every day was the same but different – ride 200 (or more) miles, see some great sites, eat good food, enjoy the scenery, and return back to the house. It was different in that every day the group selected a new direction of travel and took off. One day, it was west to Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming; the next day might be through the Black Hills to see Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse; yet another day it might be to a state park to see the buffaloes or visit the Badlands National Park.
Spearfish Canyon was one of the group’s favorite rides. Asked why, KB said, “It was just beautiful; mountains on both sides with waterfalls and wildlife.” In the evening, buses shuttled them to town to further enjoy the experience of the ongoing show. Our Monroe County group stayed for a week, and rode over 1,200 miles despite not riding one day due to weather.
The return trip was the same in reverse. Load bikes for shipment home, fly back to Georgia, and retrieve their motorcycles at the shop (J&K Mobile Services). The exception was the Harbucks and Chris Willingham, who drove the 1,500 miles back to Forsyth. Spanky summed up his epic with, “If you’ve never been (to Sturgis), you gotta go.” Maybe someday.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.