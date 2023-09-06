Riding motorcycles is a popular means of transportation and recreation in the South. Monroe County is no exception. Many people around here have been riding for decades. Motorcyclists will head out on the highway, not so much with any particular destination in mind, rather just to feel the wind in their faces and experience the open road with a group of friends.

Keith “Spanky” Harbuck, wife Karen, and Jeff and KB Ayer, owners of J&K Mobile Services (Forsyth), are Monroe County bikers who belong to such a group.   