Monroe County Hospital is dropping Atrium as its management company after 7 years, and instead will contract with the Georgia-based upstart Aletheia Health Partners starting in November.
The hospital authority voted unanimously on Thursday, Aug. 31 to sunset its 7-year management agreement with Atrium Health Navicent to pursue a new management contract with Watkinsville-based Aletheia. With continuity in mind, the Hospital Authority extended their agreement with Atrium through October 2023. Based in Watkinsville, Aletheia will begin managing the hospital on Nov. 1.
The hospital and Atrium put out a joint statement saying theirs is an amicable separation. The hospital notes that under Atrium they have expanded clinical service lines, increased philanthropic support, obtained multiple quality and accreditation certifications, and completed critical hospital renovations including the emergency department expansion.
Hospital CEO Lorraine Smith, an Atrium employee who was hired when Atrium took over management of the facility, will be leaving. In her place, Aletheia’s Karry Trapnell will become interim CEO while the authority searches for a full-time replacement.
Trapnell has been interim CEO of Washington County Regional Medical Center in Sandersville, the other hospital that Aletheia operates. Aletheia got its start by operating pharmacies for small hospitals. But it has expanded into hospital management, first contracting to manage Washington County’s hospital, and also managing hiring and firing for the Appling County Hospital in Baxley.
Aletheia co-owner Michael Azzolin and Trapnell said Washington County’s hospital had been suffering significant financial money troubles until they took over management. Now, said Aletheia officals, the hospital is setting records for admissions and cases and has been profitable the past four months.
“Most hospitals, to survive, they cut,” said Trapnell. “But that’s not the way to survive. You have to take care of patients, and the more patients you see, the more revenue you have.”
Aletheia said that many doctors are unhappy working for large mega-corporations and are willing to come to smaller hospitals.
“We see that as an opportunity,” said Trapnell. “We want Monroe County Hospital to be busy.”
Aletheia officials told the Reporter they hope to reopen the hospital’s operating room. They said they’ve been able to add lots of new doctors at Washington County’s hospital and hope to do the same in Forsyth. Aletheia said they will be able to share personnel with Washington County in Monroe County.
“For rural hospitals to survive you share staff and resources,” said Trapnell.
Trapnell said they haven’t dug into the financials at Monroe County Hospital yet. But as they do, they will put together a plan to share with the hospital authority and county commissioners of how they can grow the hospital. They said they also want to expand their relationship with Mercer’s medical school to attract more doctors.
The new agreement will also save the hospital money. Brown said the pay Atrium about $450,000 per year, plus another $200,000+ they reimburse to Atrium for the salary of outgoing CEO Lorraine Smith. Azzolin said their costs will be about 20 percent less than Atrium.
Hospital authority chairman Mac Brown said the best part is that Monroe County Hospital will no longer get lost in the shuffle.
“We’re not part of a large corporation any more,” said Brown. “I don’t even know how many employees Atrium has. I don’t even know where their headquarters are. It was in Charlotte and then they merged with a company in Wisconsin. We’re a flyspeck (to them).”
Still, Brown said that Atrium did a good job stabilizing the Monroe County facility.
“The Hospital Authority of Monroe County would like to thank Chief Executive Officer, Lorraine Smith, and Atrium Health Navicent for their leadership and expertise over the years, especially during the pandemic,” said Brown. “They came in at a critical time for our organization and Monroe County Hospital greatly improved during our relationship. We are especially grateful for Lorraine’s personal dedication to the Hospital.”
“The collaboration aims to secure access to high quality healthcare for the community and retain autonomy of the healthcare institution under the leadership and guidance of Aletheia Health Partners,” said Brown. “The board came to this decision after a rigorous vetting process and reference checks, and has great confidence in AHP’s leadership.
Brown said that Phillip English, the former hospital authority chairman who died in May, first met Aletheia officials last year and they began discussions of how they could work together.
Here’s the rest of the press release:
AHP combines the knowledge and expertise of healthcare managers who specialize in the rural healthcare sector and has operated in Prospective Payment System (PPS) and Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) their entire careers. The company’s passion for improving patient care by creating healthy and sustainable hospital environments made them the most desirable option for Monroe County Hospital to partner with for the coming years.
Monroe County Hospital has been in operation since 1957, striving to provide excellent healthcare to the city of Forsyth, the Monroe County Community, and the surrounding areas. The 25-bed Critical Access Hospital offers a multitude of healthcare services including 24-hour emergency care, inpatient care, radiology, and therapy services. Monroe County Hospital prioritizes the values of caring being the driving force of their service, treating all patients and persons as equals, providing quality healthcare in all settings, and maintaining the highest integrity in all that they do.
Composed of an administrative team with a combined 40 years of rural healthcare leadership experience, AHP was founded with a goal of improving patient care by protecting the autonomy and financial health of rural hospitals. Such healthcare institutions are integral to the communities they serve and it is the primary goal of AHP to keep these hospitals open and thriving. Addressing the key challenges of rural healthcare, AHP develops a platform of sustainability and security for hospitals while allowing them to maintain their autonomy.
Monroe County Hospital is excited for the future with AHP and further improving the healthcare services provided to the patients of the local community.