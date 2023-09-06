MC Hospital sign

Monroe County Hospital

Monroe County Hospital is dropping Atrium as its management company after 7 years, and instead will contract with the Georgia-based upstart Aletheia Health Partners starting in November.

The hospital authority voted unanimously on Thursday, Aug. 31 to sunset its 7-year management agreement with Atrium Health Navicent to pursue a new management contract with Watkinsville-based Aletheia.  With continuity in mind, the Hospital Authority extended their agreement with Atrium through October 2023. Based in Watkinsville, Aletheia will begin managing the hospital on Nov. 1.