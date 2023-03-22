Monroe County Hospital hosted the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Feb. 23. It was the first time the hospital has invited guests into the hospital for tours since COVID restrictions began in March 2020. The tours highlighted the major renovations that were completed just before COVID restrictions and introduced new partners and services available through the hospital.
The Business After Hours also showcased the talents of the hospital’s culinary staff, managed by dietary director Tamara Smith, who catered the event. A staff of six prepares at least 800 meals per week for patients and Meals on Wheels, plus additional meals for employees, visitors and members of the public who take advantage of the good food and reasonable prices at the hospital cafeteria.
The cafeteria serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with a rotating menu. Menus, prices and times are advertised weekly in the Reporter. A full breakfast is available for $5. Catering is also available.
Ashley Cleaver of the Monroe County Hospital Foundation welcomed the crowd of people that overflowed the hospital’s lobby at the Business After Hours event and introduced Dr. Alex Ridley, a new addition to the staff of Internal Medicine Associates of Middle Georgia, and representatives of Central Georgia Heart Center, which has recently opened an office in Forsyth.
Tours of the hospital included the physical therapy gym. Therapists from Monroe Physical Therapy partner with the hospital to offer physical therapy on site, which is an asset for the patients who occupy many of the hospital's 25 beds for rehabilitation. Dr. Dana Peterman said there are patients from all walks of life using the rehabilitative services of Monroe County Hospital, and physical therapy helps their recoveries during the four to 12 weeks they are at the hospital.
The hospital and Monroe Physical Therapy have successfully partnered with the construction class at Mary Persons to build equipment that provides enhanced opportunities for exercises and accelerated recovery for patients.
Nurse manager Casey Fleckenstein said Monroe County Hospital’s emergency room, lab and radiology services are particular assets for the community. One advantage is the available parking at the hospital, which helps outpatients get in and out of the facility quickly compared to the long waiting times at larger hospitals. The average waiting time at the emergency room is 11 minutes.
With the renovations, the emergency room expanded from four to nine patient rooms. There is a medical doctor available at the hospital at all times. There is a helicopter pad that is often used to transfer emergency patients to trauma facilities.
The radiology department offers MRIs one day/week and hopes to expand that if the demand merits it. The lab makes any kind of blood, drug or other test convenient. It accepts walk-in clients 24/7. Drug tests are done in house, and results are available immediately. The hospital does drug tests for Monroe County and the City of Forsyth.
Monroe County Hospital’s lab partners with Lab Corps to process tests too. Tests are performed for inpatients and for outpatients with no wait time. People can come by in the evening after work with a doctor’s prescription for diagnostic tests. COVID, flu, strep and other tests are done onsite.
Katherine Tucker of the hospital staff took the tour through the area where the hospital set up a clinic for monoclonal infusions during the COVID surge. She said the area was converted from other uses to what was most needed at the time, and a nurse ran the clinic.
“We’re scrappy. We’ll get through what we need to get through,” said Tucker. “We’ve figured out how to make things work.”