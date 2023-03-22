Monroe County Hospital hosted the Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Feb. 23. It was the first time the hospital has invited guests into the hospital for tours since COVID restrictions began in March 2020. The tours highlighted the major renovations that were completed just before COVID restrictions and introduced new partners and services available through the hospital.

The Business After Hours also showcased the talents of the hospital’s culinary staff, managed by dietary director Tamara Smith, who catered the event. A staff of six prepares at least 800 meals per week for patients and Meals on Wheels, plus additional meals for employees, visitors and members of the public who take advantage of the good food and reasonable prices at the hospital cafeteria.