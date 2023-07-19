Monroe County joined in the 5th Annual Statewide Bible Reading on Friday, July 14. With all 159 of Georgia’s counties reading selections from the Bible, the entire Bible was read within Georgia in about an hour. Monroe County participants gathered on the courthouse lawn at 7:14 a.m. in solidarity with the other counties.
The Bible reading for Monroe County this year was 2 Chronicles, chapters 16-23, which tells the stories of several kings of Judah and Israel. There were 14 people who came out for the early morning event at the Monroe County courthouse; Allison Jenkins coordinated Monroe County’s participation.