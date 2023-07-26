Teachers and paraprofessionals new to Monroe County Schools spent Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 19-21 in the orientation program with sessions about technology, team building and expectations.
Administrators spoke about the culture of the school system, and Sheriff Brad Freeman talked about safety and introduced the school resource officers.
The orientation included all of the teachers and paraprofessionals who had been hired since last year’s orientation; so some of them had several months of experience working for Monroe County Schools. Others were hired only a few days before orientation.
They heard from veteran teachers about positive behavioral interventions and support. They met the people in the central office who will be supporting them. They heard from the Georgia Association of Educators and the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. They heard from Chief Technology Officer Josh Griffis and his Monroe County Schools technology team.
The new teachers and paraprofessionals got to experience the Monroe County Fine Arts Center and the hospitality of local groups who provided meals for them. They got a chance to meet one another. Some of them had been teaching for years or had retired from other careers while others were embarking on their first “real” job. Some of them have lived in Monroe County their whole lives while others came to the county for the first time when they interviewed for their position.
Finally, the new teachers and paraprofessionals went to their schools and classrooms and began preparing to meet their students at Open Houses on Thursday, July 27 or on the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 2.