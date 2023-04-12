Monroe County saw $62.2 million visitor spending in 2021

Pictured at the March 28 Forsyth CVB board meeting are Tushar Patel, Gilda Stanbery, Helen Walker, Sam Patel, Brandie Starr, Paige Bryson. Sam Patel was sworn in as a new member of the board at the March meeting. Board members not pictured are Melvin Lawrence, Navid Kapadia, Alondra Ochoa.

The City of Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau held its annual planning meeting, and shared “Tourism is big business for Forsyth.”

“While air travel and international visitors are still down, we are starting to see the return of group travel … our location for road trips and cross visitation can’t be beat,” said CVB Executive Director/CEO, Gilda Stanbery.