Monroe County saw $62.2 million visitor spending in 2021

The City of Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau held its annual planning meeting, and shared “Tourism is big business for Forsyth.”
“While air travel and international visitors are still down, we are starting to see the return of group travel … our location for road trips and cross visitation can’t be beat,” said CVB Executive Director/CEO, Gilda Stanbery.
“Reviewing our activities from last year and planning for 2023, gives us the opportunity to highlight the role the CVB plays in the local economy. The CVB works on behalf of the community to bring people to Forsyth which gives people jobs and helps the hotels and our other small businesses” stated CVB Authority chairwoman, Helen Walker.
“We have been at our location on the Square for almost a year, and I am surprised how much business we get from I-75” added Branded Starr Western Boutique owner and CVB Authority vice-chair, Brandie Starr. “We had no idea it would be that big an impact.”
Tourism and travel play a significant role in the economic vitality of our communities. We have seen it reflected in rebuilding our economy and reconnecting with each other across the country. Tourism and travel contribute so much to our local economy and our community's unique character.
Stanbery shared the latest report* (* Source: GADEcD 2021TourismEconomics report from the Georgia Department of Economic Development, that the 2021 economic impact of domestic travel in Forsyth and Monroe County is $62.2 million in visitor spending; 788 jobs; and $16.2 million in labor income. This saves each Monroe County household $496 a year in taxes!
Tourism creates jobs, both through direct employment and indirectly in sectors such as retail and transportation. When these people spend their wages on goods and services, it leads to what is known as the “multiplier effect,” creating more jobs. In 2021, tourism provided 788 jobs in Monroe County and $16.2 million in wages. That accounts for 6.58 percent of employment in Monroe County.
In 2021, our Forsyth hotels brought in $12.2 million; restaurants brought in $19.6 million; retail brought in $10.8 million; recreation brought in $10.2 million; and $9.3 million in transportation spending. Visitors generated $5.1 million in state and local tax revenues, plus an additional $3.5 in federal tax revenues. Tourism is great for Forsyth and Monroe County!
The tourism industry also provides opportunities for small businesses, which is especially important in rural communities. Tourism generates extra tax revenues, such as hotel taxes, which are used for schools, housing, and hospitals. The City of Forsyth collects hotel-motel taxes from 12 hotels and one KOA Campground. 60 percent of the hotel-motel tax goes to the City and the remaining 40 percent to the Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The hotel/motel tax rate will increase from 5 percent to 7 percent effective Jan. 1 and the way the funds are distributed to the city and the Forsyth CVB will change slightly.
At the Feb. 6 City Council meeting, Stanbery reported that the city had collected about $600,000 in 2022 hotel-motel taxes to date. Of that amount, $240,000 went to the CVB its operations and for marketing in state, regional, and national promotions. Those funds allow the CVB to focus on the city’s attractions, shops, restaurants, parks, festivals and other amenities to attract visitors and businesses. “Our goal to influence people to come to and to stay in Forsyth. Once here, we do everything we can to support a great experience during their visit. We collaborate with everyone we can to make that possible. ” shared Stanbery. The balance, of $360,000 of the hotel-motel tax money would be transferred to the city’s general fund.
To learn more about the City of Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau and for what to do and see in our area, visit: www.forsythcvb.com