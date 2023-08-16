Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 946

There were 17 veterans and their guests who attended the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 946 Meet and Greet on Saturday, Aug. 5. Monroe County Reporter's Steve Reece was the guest speaker. This was the group's third Meet and Greet at Fox City Brewery in Forsyth. VVA Chapter 946 has begun holding the event quarterly. Chapter president Martin Ursitti said the purpose of the meetings is so that local veterans may become acquainted, have a common bond, and share in the military brotherhood. Veterans and active members of the United States military are invited and encouraged to attend the VVA's next meeting on Dec. 2. 