The weekend of April 14-16 has been designated “Monroe County Weekend” by the Mercer Bears baseball team. Tickets are $2 all weekend when you show an ID with a Monroe County address. Gates open for Friday night’s game against East Tennessee State University at 6 p.m. featuring the Malcolm Cole Fish Fry.
On Saturday the action continues against ETSU at 2 p.m. with a baseball card giveaway and an “on-field extravaganza” where families can go on the field after the game to play catch, run the bases and get autographs.