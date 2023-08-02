A mother and daughter were both arrested for disorderly conduct after beating a woman with their fists at an Orchard Ridge Road party on Saturday afternoon, July 1. According to the incident report, deputies Cory Adkins and Matthew Sammons met with Crystal Patat at 243 Orchard Ridge Road who told them she was attacked by Crystal Smith, 44, and Taylor Smith, 20, of 250 Hidden Creek Drive, Monticello, during a party. She said she had made the statement that Taylor and Crystal’s son was going to college for no reason. That they are going to school to be physical therapists and that there are already plenty of those out there. Shortly after Crystal and Taylor sat down next to her and told her that her comment was rude. Words were exchanged and she was grabbed by her ponytail and hit in the head multiple times. Patat said her feet were also stomped on. She wasn’t sure who hit her and she didn’t fight back because she had recently had colon surgery and was afraid to damage the incision.
Witnesses Taylor Dupree and Macy Fox stated that they saw Taylor Smith and Crystal Smith “jump” Crystal Patat. They stated that Crystal grabbed her by the hair and started hitting her on the side of the head with a closed fist. They said Taylor Smith jumped across people trying to separate the two and began to hit Crystal Patat as well.