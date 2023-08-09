To the Editor:
To the Editor:
Recently a Save A Pet volunteer described the Monroe County Moose Lodge as a true benevolent organization. On June 10 Save A Pet was honored to be a recipient of that benevolence.
80 motorcycles and 27 jeeps took part in the ride, Copper Line BBQ Sauce furnished barbecue, the Moose Lodge provided hamburgers and hotdogs and numerous baskets loaded with “goodies” were raffled. Mustang, a duo featuring Debbie Menard and Steve Reece, entertained with music.
A simple “thank you” is not adequate for the hours spent on preparations hosting the actual event and post event take down and clean-up. Many volunteers, sponsors and participants made this a hugely successful event, and Save A Pet will be forever grateful.
Pat Corley - Forsyth
