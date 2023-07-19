The Moose Lodge in Forsyth presented Save-A-Pet with $19,000-plus on Monday that it raised with its 1st Annual Save-A-Pet Rescue Ride last month. About 90 motorcycles and 40 Jeeps participated in the ride to raise money for Monroe County’s no-kill stray dog shelter.
Pat Corley of Save-A-Pet said she’s very grateful for the money which will help revive efforts to provide affordable spay and neuter services for dogs. Corley said they will be publicizing more information about that service in the Reporter soon.