ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
As soon as Georgia Power announced that the closure of one of their power generating units was not going to be shut down, it was spending spree time at the county commission and tax raising time at the Monroe County Board of Education. I am always surprised how government entities grab for our billfolds and pocket books at a time when we are all suffering from the highest consumer prices.
And then, the commissioner blaming “all the work” they have done on the 300-page zoning ordinance, passed the ordinance by a vote of three-to-two thusly imposing massive restrictions on just about everything to do with building anything and what can be built from houses to commercial developments and surely there is something somewhere in the document that has something to do with outhouses whether they can one, two or three holers.
Here are a few commissioner unattributed comments from the last meeting: “We’ll let you sit tight”; “”If we are all being honest”; “Does that make sense”; “What I am trying to do…”; “One other question”; “I feel like he has been up front”; “I think I am all right with that”; “I know where you live”; “I did want to say that”; “I believe you”; “I don’t want to be the devil’s advocate”; “That opens a can of worms”; “Whether that is true or not”; “Just let me know”; “We have had an extreme heat wave”; “I have one question about that”; “I would say that to a lot of people”.
It was also “pay up” time at the county with sixty-four checks written totaling $289,818.98. Here are a few that stood out: $67,828.80 for 3x3pro 4.5 SCBR whatever that is….not very transparent; $22,402 paid to Krown Sports for football jerseys, pants, cheer uniforms and soccer uniforms; $35,205 paid to Overhead Dorr of Macon for replacement of bay door. Did not say where; and County Attorneys Vaughn and Sundeen got a check for $7,048.50 county lawyering.
OVER AT the Forsyth City Council I had the opportunity to ask Forsyth’s “new” Police Chief when he was going to move to Forsyth? His terse reply was “when I can afford it”. The Mayor announced he was going to a Georgia Municipal Association “soirée”. Missed where he said it was going to be held. My bet it is either going to be at Jekyll Island, Savannah or Atlanta.
You can be assured he is not going to Culloden.
Here are some unattributed Forsyth Council and Mayor comments: “I talked to him as well”; “Where are the people who park there going to park?”; “We can help out as much as we can”; “It is a good way of controlling”.
The council meeting was almost interrupted by a couple of very obviously loud mufflers which are characteristic of downtown Forsyth. If I remember correctly, several years ago, the council passed an ordinance outlawing “gutted”/loud mufflers. Obviously not being enforced
At the same meeting there was an ordinance outlawing “busting slack”. Again, very obvious not being enforced. Forsyth has become a “see my crack” city.
Maybe the “new on the job” police chief will inform his officers to again begin re-enforcing the two ordinances. (write this down: Genesis 1:20-22)
The first correct answer to “The Question “ came from Christ O’Neal identifying Alethia Health Partners as the new management company taking over Monroe County Hospital. He receives a certificate for a dozen Dunkin donuts, Whistle Stop fried green tomato appetizer, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, single dip at Scoops and a Big Peach car wash.
Here’s The Question for this week: What is the price range of the affordable homes the city is planning on Smith Road? First correct answer after twelve noon on Thursday gets the goodie certificate.
I WANT to encourage you to go to Forsyth’s City Hall lobby and spend a few minutes enjoying Forsyth’s past in photos. The Forsyth Bicentennial committee has been and is working on the Bicentennial which will commence with a Birthday Bash on September 22-24.
It is encouraging to see the Forsyth’s CVB, Chamber of Commerce, Historical Society, city council, commissioners, DDA and Forsyth Main Street, working together for this event. Sorta reminds me of when the County had their Bicentennial.
ALONG THE same lines, Forsyth’s city election is going to be very interesting this year with the mayor being challenged by a former mayor and city council seats being contested.
HERE’S ONE for you: The answer to the age-old question of which came first, the chicken or the egg, can be found in the Bible. The answer is in this column.
GOT a comment, want to make statement, or answer The Question? Contact Donald Jackson Daniel at mediadr@bellsouth.net