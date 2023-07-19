Motorists in Macon-Bibb are warned that more speed cameras to issue $100 citations are coming to FPD, Stratford, Windsor Academy and ACE in August one year after local government put them at many of Macon’s public schools.
“Eventually we would like to put them everywhere there’s a school zone,” Mayor Lester Miller told the Reporter.
Last May, Macon-Bibb put up the cameras at all locations where there are two public schools side-by-side. So cameras have already been put up near Skipper Road at Rutland High and Middle, on Heath Road at Westside High and Weaver Middle and on Upper River Road at Northeast High and Appling Middle, on Williamson Road at Southwest High, on Anthony Road at Ballard-Hudson Middle and Ingram-Pye Elementary schools and at Southwest High.
The cameras, which face both directions, catch vehicles speeding during school hours, said Miller, sending a photo of their license plate and a $100 fine for the first offense. School hours start 1 hour before the first bell and extend to 1 hour after the dismissal bell. Miller said the school zone speed limit changes during drop-off and pick-up hours and the camera takes that into account. Miller said the cameras collected $700,000 in gross revenue during their first year. For every $100 ticket, $25 goes to the company that operates the cameras, and $75 goes to local government. But Miller said it’s not a huge revenue generator because they also had to assign a full-time attorney at $100,000 per year and two full-time deputies to work speed camera tickets.
“It’s more because you don’t have 30 officers to sit around at schools,” said Miller.
Miller said they’re now installing cameras at some of Macon’s private and charter schools. Cameras are set to go online at FPD, Stratford, Windsor and ACE in August. Flashing lights at the cameras alert motorists when school hours are in effect. Only drivers going 10 mph or more over the limit get at ticket. The first ticket is $100 but subsequent tickets are $150. Macon-Bibb says that citations do not show on a person’s driving record or be used to hurt their insurance rates.
FPD headmaster John Patterson said they have had some auto accidents on Foster Road and do have problems with speeders. He said that Macon-Bibb told them what they were doing and only gave the school input as to where the cameras would go. He said they will be putting out information to parents and students about the new school zone cameras.
Sheriff David Davis said the school zone cameras definitely accomplish their purpose of slowing school traffic.
“I live on Heath Road, and everyone is slowing down,” said Davis. “It’s amazing how human behavior can be modified by sanctions.”
However, Davis said new cameras planned for Zebulon Road at Sonny Carter Elementary will probably take some getting used to. He said when people start getting citations, they slow down quickly as they realize the cameras are there. Mayor Miller said the Zebulon Road cameras won’t be ready to go live in August but will be turned on later in the school year.