Ravin Grove

Ravin Grove with her new baby.

The 2023 Mother of the Year in Monroe County almost wasn’t here to receive the honor. Ravin Grove was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that nearly took her life last year while giving birth to her new daughter. 

Still, she sacrificed though painful treatment and surgery to produce the breast milk her daughter needed and was finally able to go home and care for her child. She was nominated by her husband Patrick. Ravin will receive prizes donated by local businesses. Here is Patrick’s nomination for his wife as the county’s Mother of the Year: