The 2023 Mother of the Year in Monroe County almost wasn’t here to receive the honor. Ravin Grove was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition that nearly took her life last year while giving birth to her new daughter.
Still, she sacrificed though painful treatment and surgery to produce the breast milk her daughter needed and was finally able to go home and care for her child. She was nominated by her husband Patrick. Ravin will receive prizes donated by local businesses. Here is Patrick’s nomination for his wife as the county’s Mother of the Year:
nominate my wife, Ravin Grove, for Monroe County “Mother of the Year”. She may be one of the newest mothers to be nominated, and certainly one of the most deserving. Last August, at 27 weeks of pregnancy, my wife began experiencing symptoms resembling a heart attack which ultimately led to a diagnosis of a rare genetic condition that threatened the lives of both her and our baby. The remainder of the pregnancy was spent at Emory Midtown Hospital with a plan to deliver the baby early at 34 weeks. While being prepared for her C-section, the doctors played music for Ravin in an attempt to calm her, but she kindly asked that they turn the music off… All she wanted to hear was our daughter’s heartbeat on the monitor. My instructions from Ravin were clear, no matter what happened during the procedure to deliver our baby, I was to stay with our newborn to ensure her well-being. Ravin was not able to see her daughter for a full 24 hours after delivery, and then only for a short visit, as her condition required constant monitoring in the ICU. She worked meticulously to collect every tiny drop of sustenance that I dutifully delivered to our daughter in the NICU.
Weeks later, another surgery nearly took Ravin’s life when a major vein was ruptured. She escaped with her life… and a blood clot which required medication that was not safe for breastfeeding. She spent the next four months discarding everything she was able to produce with no promise that she would be able to discontinue the medication. She kept after it despite knowing that due to her condition, she would never be able to produce enough to fully sustain our daughter. She felt strongly that anything she could provide to our baby was important and worth the inconvenience of maintaining the ability to do so.
Ravin has since undergone yet another surgery and in April 2023 received news of a positive long-term prognosis. She was released from the medication that precluded her from breastfeeding, vindicating her faithful, months-long struggle. Throughout our ordeal of the past nine months, her constant refrain was “I have to be strong for our daughter”. Her demeanor in the face of uncertain outcomes and demonstration of fierce devotion to our child is an inspiration to all who witnessed it.