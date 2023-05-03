The deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5 to nominate your mom as Monroe County’s Mother of the Year for 2023. The Reporter is sponsoring the Mother of the Year contest. Simply write in 400 words or less why your mom should be Mother of the Year.
The winning nomination should include specific details about how mom has sacrificed to meet her family’s needs. She must be a Monroe County resident, but the nominator doesn’t have to be. Nominations are due at 5 p.m. on May 5. The winner will be featured in the Reporter just before Mother’s Day, May 14, in the May 10 issue. She will receive gifts from local businesses. The top nominations will be printed as well.