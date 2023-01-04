fire

(Photo courtesy Colby Taylor)

Heavy holiday traffic on I-75 south was blocked again around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 when a motor home caught fire near the rest area. The Forsyth Fire Department took the lead as the Monroe County Fire Department was at a house fire. The same motor home had sparked a grass fire earlier along the interstate, and then the tires caught fire and spread to the motor home, said Forsyth fire chief Kevin Bunn. Forsyth and Monroe County firefighters put out the blaze but the motor home was considered a total loss. 