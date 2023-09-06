Pregnancy Center of Monroe County

Left to right, Cindy Walker and Movene Futch of the Pregnancy Center of Monroe County with motivational speaker Jackie Brewton.

The daughter of a cotton farmer, Movene Futch learned the value of hard work early in life. 

There were no chemicals to remove weeds in cotton fields in the late 1950s. There was no such thing as a cotton harvester. There were only hardworking families like that of Jesse and Clois Nelson, who had a 300-acre farm near Wedowee, Alabama.