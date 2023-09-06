The daughter of a cotton farmer, Movene Futch learned the value of hard work early in life.
There were no chemicals to remove weeds in cotton fields in the late 1950s. There was no such thing as a cotton harvester. There were only hardworking families like that of Jesse and Clois Nelson, who had a 300-acre farm near Wedowee, Alabama.
Jesse and Clois Nelson had two daughters, Movene, born in 1941, and Evelyn, born two years earlier. Movene said of those days, “We worked hard. We raised cotton and were self-sufficient. Cotton was the cash crop. We raised calves and the corn and grain it took to feed them. I would not take anything for that experience. It developed me into a person of endurance, and I’m very grateful for that, even though it was hard.”
Movene’s parents were God-fearing people who instilled their beliefs in their daughters. Today, Movene is a Day Spring Presbyterian Church member, a very strong part of her life.
Sadly, there was grief in the Nelson household during the post-World War II years. Although Movene’s father was over the age to be drafted, she had five uncles who served in Europe. Two of them were killed.
When Movene was young, she would sit on the front porch and see the State of Georgia just seven miles away, never dreaming she would one day live there.
She went to Randolph County High School and was a good student. After school, she wore her work clothes and went straight to the fields. After graduating, she attended Jacksonville State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in home economics and a minor in science. After graduating, she became a middle school science teacher in Cobb County. She remained in that position for three years.
Soon after, Movene married Robert (Bob) Futch, who had an architect’s degree and was a general contractor in Monroe County for many years. He was vice president of John Pitt’s Construction, which closed in 2005.
After their marriage, Movene taught in Tallahassee for two years. The couple was then sent to Louisiana for another two years. Bob passed away in 2006. They were married for 40 years and four months.
Tragically, Bob and Movene lost their firstborn son at childbirth. It was a difficult time, but it shaped her in many ways. She became pro-life and has volunteered at the Forsyth Pregnancy Center for 34 years since the organization began in 1989. She served 33 years as a board member. She has also been a facilitator for the abstinence-based sex education program called “Choosing the Best” in our local schools for many years.
The couple had a second son, Robert (Rob), a Sunbelt Rentals sales representative. After his birth, Movene became a stay-at-home mother. He has blessed Movene with grandchildren.
Movene advises Monroe County young people, “You have the opportunities for a wonderful future. One of the wisest choices you can make is to wait to have sex. Wait until you are through high school. Wait until you are in a committed relationship called marriage.”
Jason Connell of Volume Chevrolet sponsors the Everyday Hero in each week’s Reporter. To nominate an unsung hero who works hard every day to make Monroe County go, email stevereece@gmail.com.