MP 9th grade team now 5-2

The Mary Persons 9th Grade Baseball Team travelled to Monticello on Monday to face Jasper County’s JV team. The Bulldogs put up a valiant effort in the final innings but fell short, losing 7-11. Defensive mistakes by MP in the first and second innings allowed Jasper County to score 8 runs. Jasper only scored 1 run for the remainder of the game. MP’s bats were cold for the first 5 innings, but they heated up in the 6th and 7th. The young Bulldogs plated 7 runs in the final two innings, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead. MP’s 8th graders Bradley Hendricks, Hagen Bailey and Hess Balltzglier lead the offensive charge for the Bulldogs with 2 hits each and 5 total RBI between them.
The 9th Grade Team is now 5-2. The team will face off against Veterans High School’s JV at home on Wednesday, March 8 and Rutland High School’s JV on the road Thursday, March 9.