Rob Grubbs is a Mary Persons graduate who covers sports for the all-new Macon-Bibb Reporter found weekly in this newspaper. But he also covers high school football in Coweta County, Ga., which is the home to MP’s opponent this week, the Trinity Christian Lions. So Rob answered some questions about the Lions as the Dogs get ready for Friday’s opponent.
MCR: What can I expect to see in Trinity Christian?
GRUBBS: They are a team in transition but still very dangerous. They lost most of the players from their championship team two years ago to graduation. One exception is senior nose tackle Cameron Matthews. He is big (6-foot 244 lbs.), quick, and physical. He is a disrupter in the middle of the defense and must be accounted for on every play.
They went into fall camp with a quarterback competition but have settled on junior Ronnie Frere, who threw for 342 yards last week. They also have a big, physical running back in Phoenix Moss, who has a burst at the line of scrimmage. He had 178 rushing yards last week, including a 68-yard touchdown run.
Moss and Matthews have committed to continuing their college careers at the Naval Academy.
Ultimately, this is a young team, and they will improve significantly over the next two years. They are still sorting out their identity now but have improved each week.
MCR: Trinity moved up from Class A Private to 4A last year; how did that work out for them?
GRUBBS: Mostly good, they entered Class 4A to be in the same region as their natural rivals from nearby Fayetteville and Peachtree City. They swept those games, which was huge for them. But they lost to Troup County and LaGrange, which dropped them to the fourth seed and forced a long road trip to Wayne County, where they lost in the first round of the playoffs.
MCR: Trinity got beat handily by Woodward; what can we read into that?
GRUBBS: Not much; Woodward competes in Class 6A and has Saturday-type athletes all over the field. Trinity did some nice things in that game, but in the end, they were over matched by Woodward’s talent.
MCR: Where is the Trinity Christian defense most susceptible?
GRUBBS: With Matthews in the middle, it can be hard to run against them. Woodward had success in running crossing routes that slightly confused the secondary. While only a few have the talent at wideout that Woodward has, Mary Persons will need to establish a passing attack to soften the middle a little bit on the inside.
MCR: What makes Trinity Christian unique?
GRUBBS: Trinity Christian is new, unlike Mary Persons, which has been around since 1929. Their first football varsity football season was in 2011, and they did not win their first playoff game until 2017. So, they are building traditions as they go.
They make a unique entry into the stadium; they leave their locker room and enter through the crowd, and descend onto the playing field. Before the game, they announce a “Spear of the Game,” who thrusts a large spear into the ground as their team enters the field through the sign in the endzone. They also have those stadium lights that allow them to be dimmed during touchdown celebrations.
MCR: What If I get there early? Where can I grab a bite to eat?
GRUBBS: There are multiple restaurants in nearby Peachtree City, less than two miles away. But the best spot is the Jim & Nicks Barbeque, across the street from the Trinity Christian campus.