The MP Boys tennis team squeaked out a 3-2 win over ACE at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center in Macon on Wednesday, March 1.
Trilok Patel never could gain any traction against ACE’s 1 Singles player Jordan Llevat, losing 2-6, 1-6. At 2 Singles, Aaron McCoy outlasted Alex Hamlin 6-4, 7-5 in a match that lasted over 2 hours. The final game went through at least 10 deuces as both players continued to battle it out until the very end. Carter Campbell played his namesake in ACE’s Carter Landford in a seesaw battle that demonstrated many highs and lows for both players, but Campbell emerged victorious in a 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 affair.