The Mary Persons track team took third place in the Region 2-AAA meet in Jackson last Wednesday, April 26, falling just 12 points short of what would have been a fifth straight region title.

Pike County took first place with 156.5 points, Peach County was second with 155, and Mary Persons was third with 144.5. Jackson was fourth with 139 and Upson-Lee was last with 75.