The Mary Persons track team took third place in the Region 2-AAA meet in Jackson last Wednesday, April 26, falling just 12 points short of what would have been a fifth straight region title.
Pike County took first place with 156.5 points, Peach County was second with 155, and Mary Persons was third with 144.5. Jackson was fourth with 139 and Upson-Lee was last with 75.
The MP boys who came in fourth place or better will advance to the AAA Sectional Track & Field Meet on Saturday, May 6 at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
The Mary Persons boys with top finishes were:
MP Boys track results – May 5
100 Meter Dash: 6th- Christian Stewart (11.62)
200 Meter Dash: 4th- Christian Stewart (23.64) and 5th- Kaethen Bowers (23.87)
400 Meter Dash: 2nd- Kaethen Bowers (51.37), 4th- Carter Cole (54.19) and 7th- Christian Stewart (55.32)
800 Meter Run: 4th- Bryce Shelton (2:12.91)
1600 Meter Run: 4th- Jonathan Head (5:11.12), 5th- Cole Battles (5:11.76) and 6th- Mac Roeser (5:12.81)
3200 Meter Run: 3rd- Mac Roeser (11:05.66) 4th- Jonathan Head (11:07.11) and 6th- Cole Battles (11:14.07)
110 Meter Hurdles: 3rd- Marcus Guntter (16.69)
300 Meter Hurdles: 6th- R.J. Holder (45.07) and 8th- Gavin Martin (45.70)
4x100 Meter Relay: 3rd- Relay Team (44.97)
4x200 Meter Relay: 2nd- Relay Team (1:33.24)
4x400 Meter Relay: 3rd- Relay Team (3:39.83)
4x800 Meter Relay: 3rd- Relay Team (9:04.49)
High Jump: 8th- Nehemiah Jones (5-6) and 11th- Shamon Reese (5-4)
Long Jump: 8th- Najeh Reese (18-8.5) 11th- Marcus Guntter (18-0) and 13th- Nehemiah Jones (16-3)
Triple Jump: 2nd- Champ Brantley (38-5), 4th- Nehemiah Jones (38-5) and 5th- Brandon Alford (35-10)
Pole Vault: 4th- R.J. Holder (38-5), 6th- Carter Stembridge (38-5) and 8th- Cayden Burnette (35-10)
Discus: 2nd- Van Tane (112-8) and 4th- Caden Lavinka (106-3)
Shotput: 2nd- Andon Riley (42-6), 7th- Andon Riley (38-7.5) and 9th- Gevone Sands (38-2)