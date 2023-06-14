New Mary Persons boys basketball coach Lemetrice Ray took his team to Florida State last week for training. Among the boys were Kyle Jefferson, Zimir Shannon, Christian Stewart, Zavian Sullivan, Jayden Odoms, Anderson Harris, Isaiah Hendricks, Joshua Bigham, Malaki Knight, Josiah Knight, Tadorian Grier, Javyon Tatum and Nehemiah Jones.
