MP boys tennis improved to 8-3, 4-0 in Region 2-AAA after beating ACE 3-2 on Monday, March 20.
The win over the Gryphons followed MP’s win over Peach County on Thursday, March 16. The boys squeaked out a 3-2 victory in the Valley.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 3:35 pm
Trilok Patel quickly defeated Andrew Edwards 8-1 in 1 Singles. Carter Campbell stepped up to 2 Singles and was outlasted by Tim Deas 5-8. Jack Gordon filled in at the 3 Singles slot and was defeated by Cedric Roberts 1-8.
Both doubles teams combined to help the boys achieve the overall victory. Jackson Campbell and Gavin Parker raced to a 8-0 victory against the team of Kodi Baldwin and Colton Hill at 1 Doubles and the rubber match of the evening fell to 2 Doubles, where Sam Harrell and Landon Trice sweated their way to a 8-6 defeat over Ralston Lester and Preston Nester.
On Wednesday, March 15, the boys beat the Jackson Red Devils 4-1 at home.
Trilok Patel suffered the only loss for the Bulldogs, falling 3-6, 3-6 to Michael Edmonds at 1 Singles. Aaron McCoy moved quickly and decisively in a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Lawson Lundberg. Carter Campbell ended up blanking Nick DeCesase 6-0, 6-0 at 3 Singles.
Doubles had a more difficult time putting away the Red Devils, but each team prevailed in 3 sets. Jackson Campbell and Gavin Parker beat Braedyn Brousseau and Brendan Goodman 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a back and forth affair at 1 Doubles. Senior Landon Trice filled in for Chris Simpson and helped Sam Harrell defeat Daniel Palmer and Khyree Linder 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.
