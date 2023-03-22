Trilock Patel

Trilock Patel, above, defeated Andrew Edwards in singles at Peach County on March 16 in Fort Valley. The Bulldogs are now 8-3 on the season. (Photo/Russ Campbell)

MP boys tennis improved to 8-3, 4-0 in Region 2-AAA after beating ACE 3-2 on Monday, March 20.

The win over the Gryphons followed MP’s win over Peach County on Thursday, March 16. The boys squeaked out a 3-2 victory in the Valley.