By Diane Glidewell
As part of Georgia Cities Week (April 24-29), which is promoted by the Georgia Municipal Association to encourage citizens to become familiar with their local city governments and what they do, Forsyth Main Street director Kemie Childs organized several activities, including a Forsyth city council meeting at the Board of Education auditorium so that students could observe and participate.
The Mary Persons current issues class that attended the city council meeting on April 24 and then held its own mock council meeting was composed of 9th-grade students. The group had a mayor, Karol Pompa, who conducted the meeting, and city council members, whose names were in place in front of them. Other students were divided into three committees of 5-6 students each of who addressed the council on how they feel the city’s SPLOST funds should be spent.
Each group had researched a project for the funds and had created a PowerPoint presentation. The presentations included the need for the project, the projected location and the estimated cost. The first project was a shelter for the homeless, the second was a swimming pool and the third was road and sidewalk repairs. It was noted that Forsyth receives 20.5 percent of the 1-cent SPLOST tax. Monroe County and the city of Culloden receive the rest of the tax.
The group advocating a homeless shelter proposed it be located at 183 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, near the hospital. They estimated it would cost about $100,000. They said the need is increasing as the population grows, including more homeless individuals. Also, Forsyth’s proximity to I-75 creates a need for temporary shelter when travelers are stranded.
The group supporting a community pool said it should be in the city park where the current splash pad is. It will cost about $850,000 and annual maintenance and operating costs will be about $100,000. The closest public pool is currently 32 minutes away in Stockbridge. A pool is needed for recreational activity, swimming lessons and swim team practice. The group also said a pool will provide jobs.
The third group presented a plan to use city funds to extend and fix roads and sidewalks and build bike paths. They said the repairs and additions are needed for safety and said that portions of Highway 41 and Montpelier Road near schools are a priority. The presentation estimated the cost at $2.5 million but said 80 percent of the amount would be available through a U.S. Transportation grant, which would fund road improvements but not sidewalks. The city would be responsible for about $1.75 million.
After the group presentations, the city council members from Mary Persons discussed which plan to use its SPLOST funds. Council members supported using funds for roads, sidewalks and parking because they said they see the need and that the need will grow with the growing population. They said the downside of the project is its cost. One council member said the cross-country team needs safer roads and sidewalks.
One council member said he thinks the pool is the best idea because it provides recreation and jobs, but he agreed that safer roads and sidewalks are a priority. The mock council voted to approve using its available funds to approve roads and sidewalks.
The mock council then had a Mayor’s Report, which focused on Forsyth’s upcoming bicentennial. The council reports gave information on planned Forsyth Main Street events, including the Farmers Market and Summer Concert Series.
For Public Comment, a student complained that one local restaurant is never clean and said Forsyth needs more variety of restaurants.
Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman thanked the city council and city officials for holding a meeting that included students. He said it is important that students understand and are involved in local government, especially city council, county commission and Board of Education.
Morgan said that her current issues class for freshmen is an elective class; students have a lot of input about what they want to study and have shown a lot of interest in things like the city charter and ordinances.
During the meeting Childs announced the Georgia Cities Week winners for the essay contest at Monroe County Middle School: 6th grade Molly Gifford; 7th grade James Pippin; 8th grade Camden Walker. They will tour city hall and have lunch with Mayor Wilson. Their essays were on the topic, “If I were mayor, I would ….”
The winners in the art contest for 3rd-5th grade students were: K.B. Sutton Elementary, A. Kennedi Davis (3rd), Reagan Reid (4th), James Arnold (5th). Hubbard Elementary: Austin Windham (3rd), Laci Sullivan (4th), Kierston Yates (5th). The theme for the art contest was, “How I view Forsyth.”