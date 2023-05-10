Mary Persons current issues class

Members of Mary Persons current issues class took on the roles of Forsyth city council members and mayor and heard proposals from classmates to solve some of the city's challenges. Pictured behind the seated students are Dr. Jim Finch, teacher Rebecca Morgan, Tammy Marion, Alicia Elder, Dr. Mike Hickman, Mayor Eric Wilson, city manager Janic Hall, Mike Dodd, city clerk Reginia Ivey, and Julius Stroud.     

By Diane Glidewell

news@mymcr.net