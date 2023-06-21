On Friday night, June 9 classmates and guests of the Class of 1958 gathered at Fox City Brewery for a time of fellowship and recalling memories of their days at Mary Persons High School.
The weekend activities continued on Saturday as the group met at Forsyth United Methodist Church. After a time of updating each other on things that had happened since the last annual reunion and more reminiscing, a class picture was taken, followed by a delicious lunch prepared by some of the ladies of the church.
Gilda Stanbery, Forsyth CVB executive director, presented a program on current and future events happening in Forsyth and Monroe County. “It was interesting to compare our city and county of the 1950s with 2023!”, said Stanbery.
Gilda told of the city’s Bicentennial celebration in September and the Cane Quest event coming to Forsyth in October. Gilda had composed a Bingo game based on Forsyth and Mary Persons places and people of the past. This game was enjoyed by all.
During the business session, which was presided over by Lee Willingham, the financial report was given by Clairise Durden and responses from classmates unable to attend the reunion were shared. A memory table honored the 29 classmates no longer with us. Plans for a 66th reunion were begun.
A special guest attending both events of the reunion was Karen Hardcastle. Classmate Eugene Whitehead was unable to attend this year but sent his daughter, Karen, as his representative.
Others attending one or both events were: Carol Ann Armstrong (Gainesville, Ga.), Elaine Bonds (Griffin), J.T. Bunn, Doloris Cochran (Juliette), Clarise Durden, Rosalyn Hardback, Karen Whitehead Hardcastle (Orange Park, Fla.), Betty Ann Haygood, Charles Holloway and Martha Pulliam (Jackson), Bobby Jackson (Alpine, Ala.), Nell and Kelly Joseph, Glynn and Linda Stuart (Macon), Anne and Vinson Trippe (Greensboro, Ga.) Lee and Jeanine Willingham.