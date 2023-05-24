The Mary Persons Class of 2023 that will graduate Friday night has been through many experiences together as its members have grown from little pre-kindergarteners adjusting to being away from home and mama for the first time to young men and women, many of whom are getting ready to live away from home for the first time. This is the class that lived through covid restrictions and the return from covid, the class that was thrust into embracing online learning.
One thing about the Class of 2023 that makes one look twice is the large number of twins among its membership.There are eight sets of twins and one set of triplets in the class body. Among the multiples, there are five sets of twin brothers, two sets of twin sisters, one brother & sister twins. The triplets include two brothers and one sister.
Most of the multiples have been school mates for years. It seems that a lot of them started out at T.G. Scott Elementary. One set excelled at track this spring, and another set played baseball. It seems that teachers at Mary Persons could have complained about seeing double over the last four years. Administrators had less parents per student to contact. It seemed that most of the multiples enjoyed having their brother or sister in school with them.
Now friends and family members have to buy two graduation gifts. Can the two gifts be the same? You have to know your twins, as the Reporter learned from a few interviews.
The Campbell triplets are Carter, Claire and Jackson. The twins of ’23 are Janiyah & TaNyah Dent, Nicholas & Joshua Turner, Angel & Christian Heath, Jake’s & Jakyun Davis, Kentavious & Quentavious Brown, Noah & Zorah Bigham, Carter & Cooper Mitchell,Jaylan & Jaeden Barkley.