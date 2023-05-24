The Mary Persons Class of 2023 that will graduate Friday night has been through many experiences together as its members have grown from little pre-kindergarteners adjusting to being away from home and mama for the first time to young men and women, many of whom are getting ready to live away from home for the first time. This is the class that lived through covid restrictions and the return from covid, the class that was thrust into embracing online learning.

One thing about the Class of 2023 that makes one look twice is the large number of twins among its membership.There are eight sets of twins and one set of triplets in the class body.  Among the multiples, there are five sets of twin brothers, two sets of twin sisters, one brother & sister twins. The triplets include two brothers and one sister.