The Mary Persons Varsity Boys and Varsity Girls cross country teams competed in the AT&T Starr’s Mill Panther Cross County Meet 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Heritage Christian Church Cross Country course in Fayetteville. The Boys Varsity finished 23rd out of 31 teams, and the Girls Varsity placed 14th out of 23 teams.

Harrison High School was the top team at the meet in the boys’ race, and Marist took 1st place in the girls’ competition. Sophomore Kolbi McBrayer was the First Lady Bulldog across the finish line of the 5K race with a time of 20:51. Alanna Wood was next at 21:26, with Junior Gabriella Hoover third for Mary Persons. Senior Jessica Goodwin was the fourth Lady Bulldog to finish at 23:04, closely followed by sophomores Olivia Tanner at 23:19 and Amelia Meadows at 23:34. Sophomore Lily Colley ran the course for Mary Persons in 24:35.