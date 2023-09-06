The Mary Persons Varsity Boys and Varsity Girls cross country teams competed in the AT&T Starr’s Mill Panther Cross County Meet 2023 on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Heritage Christian Church Cross Country course in Fayetteville. The Boys Varsity finished 23rd out of 31 teams, and the Girls Varsity placed 14th out of 23 teams.
Harrison High School was the top team at the meet in the boys’ race, and Marist took 1st place in the girls’ competition. Sophomore Kolbi McBrayer was the First Lady Bulldog across the finish line of the 5K race with a time of 20:51. Alanna Wood was next at 21:26, with Junior Gabriella Hoover third for Mary Persons. Senior Jessica Goodwin was the fourth Lady Bulldog to finish at 23:04, closely followed by sophomores Olivia Tanner at 23:19 and Amelia Meadows at 23:34. Sophomore Lily Colley ran the course for Mary Persons in 24:35.
The top runner in the boys 5K for Mary Persons was junior Mac Roeser with a time of 18:29. Freshman Bradley Hendricks was the second Bulldog finisher at 18:31. Senior Brendan Funck was the next runner across the finish line for Mary Persons at 18:48. Rounding out the Mary Persons team were sophomores Gavin Mitchell at 19:57 and, less than a second behind him, Isaac McKallip with a time of 19:58. Senior Cole Battles finished the course for the Bulldogs in 20:53.
The Bulldogs didn’t compete in the junior varsity or middle school races at the Starr’s Mill meet. The varsity cross country teams are scheduled to compete in the OrthoWest Invitational in Carrollton on Sept. 9. See the Reporter’s MP Cross Country Spotlight in the Sept. 20 Reporter. Parents can salute their Bulldogs by calling 478-994-2358 or emailing business@mymcr.net. (Information from ga.milesplit.com)