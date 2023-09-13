Mary Persons varsity girls and varsity boys cross country teams competed in the OrthoWest Invitational hosted by Carrollton High School on Saturday, Sept. 9. The huge meet included hundreds of runners in each of multiple varsity and junior varsity divisions. The runners competed on the Georgia state championship meet 5K course.
Mary Persons varsity girls ran in the Girls Championship division and placed 25th out of 38 teams in a race that included 261 runners. The Mary Persons team averaged a time of 22.29 minutes on the course for its top five runners.
Kolbi McBrayer finished first for the Lady Bulldogs, with a time of 21:15, which gave her 68th place. Next for Mary Persons was Gabriella Hoover with a time of 21:38 in 85th place. Rounding out the Lady Dogs, in order of finish, were Alanna Wood, Amelia Meadows, Lily Colley and Abbey Stembridge. McBrayer, Hoover, Wood and Meadows had their individual best times on the State Meet course.
Mary Persons varsity boys ran in the Small School division and placed 26th out of 45 team in a field of 308 runners. The cross country Bulldogs averaged a time of 21.00 minutes for their top five runners. Junior Mac Roeser finished 59th out of the 308 runners with a time of 19:33, which was a personal best for him on the State Meet course.
Second to finish for Mary Persons was freshman Bradley Hendricks with a time of 20:04 that put him in 84th place. Rounding out the Bulldog team that completed the 5K race were Isaac McKalllip, Carter Stembridge, Gavin Mitchell, Cole Battles and Brendan Funck.
The Mary Persons boys and girls cross country teams will compete on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Gray at the Greyhound Invitational-Release the Hounds meet hosted by Jones County High School. The start and finish are at 297 Howard Roberts Road, near Dames Ferry Elementary. The varsity boys 5K will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the varsity girls at 8:45 a.m.