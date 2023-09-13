Mary Persons varsity girls and varsity boys cross country teams competed in the OrthoWest Invitational hosted by Carrollton High School on Saturday, Sept. 9. The huge meet included hundreds of runners in each of multiple varsity and junior varsity divisions. The runners competed on the Georgia state championship meet 5K course.

Mary Persons varsity girls ran in the Girls Championship division and placed 25th out of 38 teams in a race that included 261 runners. The Mary Persons team averaged a time of 22.29 minutes on the course for its top five runners.