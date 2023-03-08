The MP Girls tennis team fell to ACE 4-1 at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center in Macon on Wednesday, March 1.
Lauren Thomas gained some traction in the 2nd set, but ended up losing to ACE’s Olivia Deese 0-6, 2-6 at 1 Singles. Jayci Daniels faced a similar fate at 2 Singles, losing 2-6, 2-6 to ACE’s Kaitlyn Dixon. Claire Campbell struggled to gain traction, as well, as Logan Johnson won for ACE at 3 Singles by a match score of 2-6, 4-6.
The team of Katherine Clay and Abigail McFather lost at 1 Doubles to Virginia Register and Samantha Lee 1-6, 5-7; however, the team of Jayden Gray and Maddie Emami earned the sole win of the afternoon at 2 Doubles again Raley Wilson and Caliya Rollins 6-3, 2-6, 1-0(5) in a back and forth affair.
The girls’ record falls to 3-2, 1-0 (2-AAA) on the season. Their next match-up will be Thursday, March 2, against region foe Peach County in Fort Valley.