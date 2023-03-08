Natalie Williamson

Natalie Williamson makes a play. (Photo/Russ Campbell)

The MP Girls tennis team fell to ACE 4-1 at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center in Macon on Wednesday, March 1.

Lauren Thomas gained some traction in the 2nd set, but ended up losing to ACE’s Olivia Deese 0-6, 2-6 at 1 Singles. Jayci Daniels faced a similar fate at 2 Singles, losing 2-6, 2-6 to ACE’s Kaitlyn Dixon. Claire Campbell struggled to gain traction, as well, as Logan Johnson won for ACE at 3 Singles by a match score of 2-6, 4-6.