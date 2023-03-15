The Mary Persons girls soccer team is now 7-4-1, 3-2 in Region 2-AAA after shutout wins over Jones County and Upson-Lee last week.
On Friday, March 10, the girls beat Upson (4-8-1) 3-0 to sweep the Lady Knights on the season.
Junior Reagan Benson scored 2 goals and Karlie Dell added 1. Lilly Barnes assisted 2 goals in the win.
On Tuesday, March 3, the girls went on the road and beat Jones County (2-7-1) 8-0 in Gray. Striker Reagan Benson padded her all-time scoring record by getting 7 goals, while Carlie Rawlins added 1.
The Lady Dogs hosted Lamar County (6-2) on Senior Night in a non-region match on Tuesday, March 14. Results were not available at press time.
On Friday, March 17 the Lady Dogs head to Pike County (7-2, 5-0) for a St. Patrick’s Day showdown. MP lost to the Lady Pirates in their first meeting on Feb. 17 2-0.
Next Tuesday, March 21, the Lady Dogs head to Jackson (5-4-2, 3-1) for a very important region game that may decide second place and a home game in the playoffs. MP lost to the Lady Red Devils 10-6 on Feb. 24 in Forsyth.
