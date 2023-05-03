The Mary Persons girls track team won Region 2-AAA again by a landslide on Tuesday, April 25.
The Mary Persons girls totaled 219 points, easily outpacing second place Peach County, which had 165. Pike County was third with 103 points, Upson-Lee was fourth (95) and Jackson came in last with 57 points.
The MP girls who came in fourth place or better will advance to the AAA Sectional Track & Field Meet on Saturday, May 6 at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
The Mary Persons girls with top finishes were:
100 Meter Dash: 2nd- Jataria Hardy (13.34), 6th- Anyana Barkley (13.61) and 7th- Zora Bigham (13.87)
200 Meter Dash: 6th- Jataria Hardy (28.09) and 7th- Zora Bigham (28.38)
400 Meter Dash: 2nd- Anaja Lucear (1:03.18), 3rd- Jayla Barkley (1:03.68) and 4th- Sarah Davis (1:06.26)
800 Meter Run: 1st- Gabriella Hoover (2:33.17) 2nd- Abbey Stembridge (2:39.00) and 3rd- Kolbi McBrayer (2:40.47)
1600 Meter Run: 1st- Gabriella Hoover (5:41.82) 2nd- Alanna Wood (5:49.90) and 3rd- Kolbi McBrayer (5:55.01)
3200 Meter Run: 1st- Madelyn Causey (13:31.59) 2nd- Abbey Stembridge (14:13.78) and 3rd- Lily Colley (14:16.86)
100 Meter Hurdles: 1st- Ah’Zoria Hardy (17.85) and 4th- Arielle Kent (19.65)
300 Meter Hurdles: 1st- Kalonis Outlaw (50.95) and 6th- Niah Bigham (53.53)
4x100 Meter Relay: 2nd- Relay Team (51.50)
4x200 Meter Relay: 2nd- Relay Team (1:48.51)
4x400 Meter Relay: 1st- Relay Team (4:26.66)
4x800 Meter Relay: 1st- Relay Team (11:07.74)
High Jump: 8th- Hannah Yanez (4-8), 9th- HaQua’Nesha Brown (4-4) and 10th- J’Hari Shannon (4-2)
Long Jump: 1st- Ah’Zoria Hardy (15-7), 4th- Jataria Hardy (15-1) and 8th- Hannah Yanez (14-5)
Triple Jump: 2nd- Anaja Lucear (32-8), 6th- Jataria Hardy (29-10) and 7th- Sarah Davis (29-8)
Discus: 2nd- Qua’Nesha Brown (105-8) and 6th- Atrinity Phillips (78-10)
Shotput: 5th- Zora Bigham (28-0.5), 8th- Qua’Nesha Brown (27-1.5) and 10th- Zoey Shannon (25-8)