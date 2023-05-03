MP girls track team

The Mary Persons girls track team won Region 2-AAA again by a landslide on Tuesday, April 25.

The Mary Persons girls totaled 219 points, easily outpacing second place Peach County, which had 165. Pike County was third with 103 points, Upson-Lee was fourth (95) and Jackson came in last with 57 points.