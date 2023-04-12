At the Georgia High School Association State Literary Meet Mary Persons was represented well. Sidney Stapleton placed 2nd in the state in Girls’ solo, and William Little placed 2nd at the state level in Boys’ solo.
Ava Nelson was 4th in humorous interpretation. The Boys’ Quartet of Luke McBride, William Little, Jackson Roller and Riley Van Voorhis placed 4th. Emma Parker competed in International Extemporaneous Speaking.
The state AAA Literary Meet was at Bremen High School on March 25.
Mr. Hernandez is coordinator and coach of the 2023 Literary Team. Ms. Spires and Ms. Greenway are coaches and Kipp Gill is accompanist. The team won the championship for Region 2-AAA.
First place region winners from Mary Persons include Sydney Stapleton—Girls’ solo; William Little—Boys’ solo; Ava Nelson—Humorous Interpretation; Abby Etheridge, Eliza Gavin, and Sydney Stapleton—Trio; Luke McBride, William Little, Jackson Roller and Riley Van Voorhis—Quartet; Emma Parker—International Extemporaneous Speaking.
Mary Persons’ 2nd place winners at Region 2-AAA were William Little—Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking; Zoe Oglesby and Riley Van Voorhis—Duo Interpretation; Kate Morgan—Dramatic Interpretation: Gabriella Miller—Literary Analysis Essay; Sarina Eckelbarger—Argumentative Essay. Reagan Clance placed 4th at Region in Personal Essay.
Other members of the Mary Persons Literary team are Alexis Brewer, Anna Corbett, Tia Eckelbarger, Dylan Garza, Faith Goodwin, Karl Knight, John Wyatt Sanders, and Breana Wyrick.
The Mary Persons Academic Team competed for the GATA Varsity State Championship in Winder on March 25 and placed 6th in State in its division. Team members include seniors Chloe Myers, Dylan Garza, Emily Oden and Emily Adams and junior Isabel Sneddon.