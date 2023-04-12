At the Georgia High School Association State Literary Meet Mary Persons was represented well. Sidney Stapleton placed 2nd in the state in Girls’ solo, and William Little placed 2nd at the state level in Boys’ solo.

Ava Nelson was 4th in humorous interpretation. The Boys’ Quartet of Luke McBride, William Little, Jackson Roller and Riley Van Voorhis placed 4th. Emma Parker competed in International Extemporaneous Speaking.