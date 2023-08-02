Mary Persons and MCMS soccer teams excelled in the 6v6 summer league at the Macon Soccer Club this year.
Both the boys and girls high school teams finished 1st in their divisions.
This service allows you access to our online content at no additional charge for the duration of your print subscription. Please note, your online access will begin in correlation of your first print delivery. If you are already receiving your paper you will have access upon entering your account number
Please contact us if you have any questions 478-994-2358
This allows you access to our online content for the period determined by payment
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Pass
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|One-Month Access
|$20.00
|for 31 days
|One Year Access
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Both in and out of County Print Subscriptions.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year In County
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|1 Year Out of County
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Free access for current print subscribers
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mary Persons and MCMS soccer teams excelled in the 6v6 summer league at the Macon Soccer Club this year.
Both the boys and girls high school teams finished 1st in their divisions.
Players from the middle school team also played up in the high-school division and made huge impacts with 5 of them scoring goals ( Thomas Kime, Ridge Lumley, Cam Hunt, Jefferson Robleto, Miguel Martinez) and Lucas Alexio doing phenomenally in Goal Keeper.
The MP girls also had a HS and MS team both teams making it to the semi-finals.
Photos are below courtesy of Joseph Lamaina. Not pictured are the MCMS Screaming Chickens Carli Finch, Henley Farmer
Kaylie Martin, ZZ Barnes, Ella Kemper, Ella Harper, Mattie Bagwell, Gabi Aleixo, KadyMac Moon and Taylor Walker.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!