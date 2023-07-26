Kristina Browne Conley

Browne’s mother still lives in Monroe County. (Photo/Aaron Bittick)

The mother of Tyee Browne, the Crisp County deputy killed in the line of duty on July 5, presents his letterman’s jacket to Mary Persons High School on Monday for a memorial to be created in the lobby of his alma mater. Browne was a soccer goalkeeper for MP and played in the Bulldog Brigade band before graduating from Mary Persons in 2016. Above, Tyee’s mother Kristina Browne Conley, right, and godmother Wanda Bittick, left, present Browne’s letterman’s jacket to Mary Persons principal Tammy Marion and Monroe County schools superintendent Jim Finch, who was principal when Browne attended MP. Browne, 26, was checking on a car that was blocking traffic in Cordele in the early morning hours of July 5 when the man accused of stealing the car, 25-year-old Croshawn Cross, shot and killed Browne, according to authorities. Cross then stole Browne’s patrol car and fled north until he was captured by Monroe County deputies on I-475. Browne’s mother still lives in Monroe County.