MP Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks Brady Christman, right, and Mac Nelson, left throw on Tuesday in the first week of spring practice. (Photo/Will Davis)

The Mary Persons football team opened spring practice on Monday, May 8, and will continue until the Spring Game vs. Therrell at 6:30 p.m. on May 19 in Dan Pitts Stadium. 

For the first time in 5 years, MP will have a new quarterback after the graduation of record-setting QB Logan Hickman. 