The Mary Persons football team opened spring practice on Monday, May 8, and will continue until the Spring Game vs. Therrell at 6:30 p.m. on May 19 in Dan Pitts Stadium.
For the first time in 5 years, MP will have a new quarterback after the graduation of record-setting QB Logan Hickman.
Three candidates appeared to be vying for the job at practice Tuesday, rising junior Nemo Jones and rising sophomores Mac Nelson and Brady Christman. Christman was a standout quarterback for MCMS but gave up football for a few years to focus on baseball.
MP may have as many kids playing football as ever. There are 90 kids practicing this week in grades 10-12, and 59 freshmen closed out their own practice Friday. MP coach Brian Nelson said they plan to keep 9th graders separate this year with their own schedule.
Meanwhile, the MP football team held its weight lifting meet and combine this past week.
The players competed in the 40 yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 20 yard shuttle, power clean, squat, and bench press. The players are divided into weight classes and compete with each other in speed/agility and weight lifting events. The team has worked very hard since the end of last season in preparation for the upcoming season. This was a chance for the players to showcase their hard work and skill. The competitive talent was evident as there were multiple champions in the different events.
Duke Watson clocked the fastest 40 yard dash with a time of 4.39 seconds. DJ Walton clocked the fastest 5-10-5 shuttle with a time of 4.0 seconds, with Nic Arnold posting 4.01 seconds. Duke Watson soared with 10’6” broad jump, with DJ Walton jumping 9’8”. Jayden Odoms and Duke Watson championed the vertical jump with 32’. Top Power Clean was Gevone Sands with a lift of 330lbs, while Caden LaVinka and Jayden Odoms drove up 300 pounds. Top Bench press was Gevone Sands with a lift of 335lbs, as Darius Carter threatened with 310lbs. The top squatters were Darius Carter 545lbs, Brady Christman 450lbs, and Jake Gore 430lbs. The Top Bulldog lifters were: Darius Carter 1125 lbs, Jayden Odoms 1010 lbs, Brady Christman 990 lbs, J’vyon Tatum 940 lbs, Caden LaVinka 940 lbs, Jake Gore 915 lbs, Duke Watson 905 lbs, Tim Padgett 885 lbs, DeZavion Scandrett 880 lbs, and Malaki Knight with 875 lbs. The top 6 pound per pound lifters were RJ Holder who lifted 5.64 lbs per pound of body weight, Duke Watson with 5.32 lbs, DJ Walton 5.24 lbs, Christian Stewart 5.06 lbs, Jake Gore 5.05 lbs and Brady Christman 5.0 lbs. The Dogs compete in a Top Dawg award where the lifters get points for each of the 7 events. In a close race, Top Dawgs were Duke Watson with 41 points followed by Jayden Odoms 32, Brady Christman 28, DJ Walton 27.5, Jacobi Jones 22, Christian Stewart 20.5, Nic Arnold 20.5, Darius Carter 20, and Gevone Sands 20.
“I am extremely proud of our student athletes and the amount of time, dedication, and commitment they have put into our program,” said Nelson. “The dedication of our coaching staff, along with the support of MPHS administration and community has motivated these young men to grow and compete in athletics. MP football players displayed their work ethic and desires. They began laying the foundation for the 2023 football season.”