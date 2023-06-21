Brady Christman has been selected to represent Team Georgia in the Future Games to be held in July.
Christman recently came off of a monster high school season in which he etched his name in the GHSA record book for hitting 20 doubles. The 20 doubles placed him 6th all-time in the history of Georgia for a single season. He was also named the Region 2 AAA Region Offensive Player of the Year.
Christman plays his summer baseball with Klutch Baseball and is considering several colleges; he plans to make a final decision in the fall. Prep Baseball Report currently ranks him as the 30th-best uncommitted prospect in the country.
The Future Games will feature the best-uncommitted Class of 2025 prospects and select 2026 prospects from the 40-plus state coverage area and Canada. The Future Games will take place from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29 at LakePoint in Emerson, Ga.
LakePoint’s elite baseball facilities include eight Major League-sized fields, which are surfaced entirely with synthetic turf provided by Shaw Sports Turf. This high-tech playing surface has been designed to accurately mimic the bounce of the ball off of real dirt and grass and will allow fields to be playable immediately after rain.
The Prep Baseball Report Future Games is the premier summer scouting event for Class of 2025 prospects and select 2026 prospects. In years past, more than 330 college coaches from all over the country were in attendance.
Players will also receive maximum visibility from college coaches all over the country, in addition to being promoted through the Prep Baseball Report multimedia platforms.
Each state's team will play three games. On Wednesday, the first day of the event, all position players will be put through a showcase workout in which they will run 60s, take batting practice and be evaluated defensively at their primary position.