Brady Christman

Brady Christman slides home for Mary Persons. (File photo John Belknap)

 John Belknap

Brady Christman has been selected to represent Team Georgia in the Future Games to be held in July.

Christman recently came off of a monster high school season in which he etched his name in the GHSA record book for hitting 20 doubles.  The 20 doubles placed him 6th all-time in the history of Georgia for a single season.  He was also named the Region 2 AAA Region Offensive Player of the Year.  