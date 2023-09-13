The Mary Persons High School Swim Team will conduct its first monthly swim clinic fundraiser Sept. 16-17 at the Stockslager Pool (5097 Northside Drive) in Macon.
The 1st clinic times are as follows: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon to 3 pm and Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, 1-3 p.m. Cost: (both days) is $50 (prepaid) and $60 (day of), cash or check.
Participants will be placed in groups based on ability and personal goals. Children must be at least 3 years of age and potty trained.
Clinic options include: Beginning to learn to swim (child through adults), Continuing learning to swim, Learning swim strokes (Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke, Butterfly), Technique improvement at all levels and Competition skills - dives, starts, finishes…
Many of the MP swimmers are certified lifeguards and will be on deck. MP Swimmers will be conducting the sessions.