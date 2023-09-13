MP Swim Team

The Mary Persons High School Swim Team will conduct its first monthly swim clinic fundraiser Sept. 16-17 at the Stockslager Pool (5097 Northside Drive) in Macon.

The 1st clinic times are as follows:  Saturday, Sept. 16, noon to 3 pm and Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, 1-3 p.m. Cost: (both days) is $50 (prepaid) and $60 (day of), cash or check. 