The MP Boys tennis team beat Pike County on Tuesday, March 14 and beat the Trojans from Lamar County on Wednesday, March 8. The Lamar win was a rematch from February and the Bulldogs emerged victorious again by a 5-0 score. In the Lamar win, at 1 Singles, Trilok Patel got back on track by defeating Caleb Raynie 8-1. Aaron McCoy held down the fort at 2 Singles with a 8-2 win over Bryce Abreu. Carter Campbell also got back in the win column with a 8-1 defeat of Hayes McBroom.
Gavin Parker and Jackson Campbell defeated the team of Christian Hernandez and Cullen Tyler by a set score of 8-1. Landon Trice and Jack Gordon defeated the 2 Doubles team of Jackson Christian and Caleb Chute 8-4.