Girls take 12th place in Class AAA
Six individuals and three relay teams from the Mary Persons girls track team got top 12 finishes at the Class AAA state meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany over the weekend. Overall, the girls finished 12th out of 34 scoring teams.
Anaja Lucear had the highest finish by taking third in the state in the triple jump with a distance of 37-2.
Qua’Nesha Brown took fourth in the discus with a throw of 114-4.
Jataria Hardy took 10th in the long jump with a leap of 15-7.75.
MP captured both the 10th and 11th spot in the state in the 1600 Meter Run. Gabriella Hoover (5:37.93) took 10th and Kolbi McBrayer (5:46.81) was 11th.
Finally, Madelyn Causey (13:27.81) took 12th in the 3200-Meter Run.
As for relay teams, the 4x800m Relay team of Abbey Stembridge, Kolbi McBrayer, Alanna Wood, and Ella Hoover took 5th.
The 4x200m Relay team of Zorah Bigham, Miah Barkley, Anaja Lucear, and Jataria Hardy took 6th.
The 4x400m Relay team of Jayla Barkley, Sarah Davis, Miah Barkley, and Anaja Lucear also took 5th.
Boys take 28th in the state of Georgia
Two individuals and two teams from the MP boys track team finished in the Top 10 at the Class AAA state meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany over the weekend. The boys finished 28th out of 41 scoring teams.
Kaethen Bowers took 8th in the state in the 400 Meter Dash at 50.78.
Mac Roeser finished 16th in the state in the 3200 Meter Run with at time of 11:51.10.
The 4x100m Relay team of Brandon Alford, Champ Brantley, Christian Stewart, Kaethen Bowers took 8th place.
The 4x200m Relay team of Brandon Alford, Kaethen Bowers, Carter Cole, Christian Stewart also took 8th.
Van Tane took 9th place in the discus with a throw of 140-5.