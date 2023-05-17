4x800m Relay team

The 4x800m Relay team of Abbey Stembridge, Kolbi McBrayer, Alanna Wood, and Ella Hoover took 5th.

Girls take 12th place in Class AAA

Six individuals and three relay teams from the Mary Persons girls track team got top 12 finishes at the Class AAA state meet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany over the weekend. Overall, the girls finished 12th out of 34 scoring teams.