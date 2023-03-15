Jonathan Head

Jonathan Head came in second in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 11:42. (Photo/Mark Wooley) 

The Mary Persons girls took second out of 16 teams and the boys took fifth out of 19 teams at the Eagle’s Landing Chick-Fil-A Invite 2023 on Saturday.

The girls track and field team took second with 79.5 points, just behind Union Grove, which won the meet with 117 points.