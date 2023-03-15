The Mary Persons girls took second out of 16 teams and the boys took fifth out of 19 teams at the Eagle’s Landing Chick-Fil-A Invite 2023 on Saturday.
The girls track and field team took second with 79.5 points, just behind Union Grove, which won the meet with 117 points.
The boys track and field team took fifth with 62 points. Eagles Landing was first with 101, Union Grove was second with 99.5, Newton was third with 77 points, host Eagles Landing Christian Academy took fourth with 62.5 points and MP was fifth.
Here’s how MP team members fared:
GIRLS
100 Meter Dash: 12th- Jataria Hardy (13.35), 19th- Breyona Wilson (15.44) 21st- Atrinity Phillips (17.29) and 29th- Makayla Zellner (14.03)
200 Meter Dash: 16th-Zora Bigham (28.33), 20th-Jayla Barkley (28.68) and 30th-Makayla Zellner (29.18)
400 Meter Dash: 10th-Sarah Davis (1:05.73), 7th-Cydney Brown (1:11.05) and 8th-Arielle Kent (1:11.50)
800 Meter Run: 4th-Abbey Stembridge (2:41.31), 7th-Alanna Wood (2:45.98) and 8th-Olivia Tanner (2:47.82)
1600 Meter Run: 1st-Kolbi McBrayer (6:05.03), 2nd-Madelyn Causey (6:18.48) and 7th-Lily Colley (6:26.72)
3200 Meter Run: 1st-Madelyn Causey (13:13.93), 2nd-Abbey Stembridge (13:27.67) and 4th-Lily Colley (13:57.13)
100 Meter Hurdles: 14th- Arielle Kent (20.62), 15th- Niah Bigham (20.68) and 18th- Hannah Yanez (21.14)
300 Meter Hurdles: 11th-Kalonis Outlaw (52.21), 18th-Niah Bigham (55.39) and 26th-Arielle Kent (1:02.15)
4x400 Meter Relay: 8th-Relay Team (4:40.02)
4x800 Meter Relay: 2nd-Relay Team (10:40.20)
High Jump: 5th-Hannah Yanez (4-4)
Long Jump: 6th-Jataria Hardy (15-2), 10th-Kalonis Outlaw (14-4) and 19th-Zora Bigham (13-6)
Discus: 2nd-Zora Bigham (95-6), 7th-Niah Bigham (79-9) and 14th-Atrinity Phillips (67-7.5)
Shotput: 6th-Zora Bigham (29-8), 17th-Atrinity Phillips (24-2) and 33rd-Breyona Wilson (14-3)
BOYS
100 Meter Dash: 37th-Najeh Reese (12.23)
200 Meter Dash: 13th-Christian Stewart (23.43), 28th-Brandon Alford (24.44) and 45th-Julian Major (25.54)
400 Meter Dash: 15th-Christian Stewart (55.25) and 21st-Carter Stembridge (56.35)
800 Meter Run: 19th-Kaethen Bowers (2:23.28), 22nd-Bryce Shelton (2:24.97) and 28th-Conner Wooley (2:26.56)
1600 Meter Run: 3rd-Jonathan Head (5:08.02) 13th-Jonathan Head (5:36.12) and 18th-Mac Roeser (5:49.19)
3200 Meter Run: 2nd-Jonathan Head (11:42.00) and 3rd-Mac Roeser (11:46.75)
100 Meter Hurdles: 11th-Julian Major (18.44) and 16th-Jaylen Merritt (21.17)
300 Meter Hurdles: 13th-Marcus Guntter (46.46), 14th-R.J. Holder (46.63) and 22nd-Gavin Martin (53.05)
4x100 Meter Relay: 15th-Relay Team (47.48)
4x200 Meter Relay: 7th-Relay Team (1:37.32)
4x400 Meter Relay: 6th-Relay Team (3:44.11)
4x800 Meter Relay: 10th-Relay Team (9:58.61)
High Jump: 4th-Nehemiah Jones (5-6)
Long Jump: 18th-Marcus Guntter (18-5), 24th-Nehemiah Jones (17-8) and 37th-Adrion Barkley (14-5)
Triple Jump: 2nd-Champ Brantley (41-5), 5th-Brandon Alford (36-5) and 12th-Nehemiah Jones (35-4)
Pole Vault: 3rd-R.J. Holder (9-0) and 4th-Cayden Burnette (7-0)
Discus: 2nd-Van Tane (135-1) and 15th-J’vyon Tatum (103-1)
Shotput: 8th-Gevone Sands (39-8.5), 9th-Andon Riley (39-5.5) and 13th-Van Tane (38-0)
Girls Top 10
1 Union Grove HS 117
2 Mary Persons 79.5
3 Newton 78
4 Eagles Landing Christian Acade 56.5
5 MLK 56
6 Elite Scholars Academy 53
7 Ola High School 47
8 Mount De Sales 41
9 Eagle’s Landing High School 36
10 McDonough 28
Boys Top 10
1 Eagle’s Landing High School 101
2 Union Grove HS 99.5
3 Newton 77
4 Eagles Landing Christian Acade 62.5
5 Mary Persons 62
6 McDonough 60
7 Charles Drew HS 33.5
8 South Atlanta 32
9 Eastside 30
10 Ola High School 25