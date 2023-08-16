JROTC Lt. Col. Thomas Powell

Mary Persons JROTC Lt. Col. Thomas Powell is pictured with his sister, Lily Powell, a student at Monroe County Middle School, at the Vietnam Veterans of America National Convention in Orlando on Aug. 12, where Powell was named the national Top Cadet. (Photo/Michael Kuhr)

Mary Persons JROTC cadet commanding officer Thomas Powell was recognized at the Vietnam Veterans of America National Convention in Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 12 and awarded a $2,500 scholarship as the 2023 National Top Cadet. 

Several members of Monroe County’s Vietnam Veterans of Central Georgia Chapter 946 attended the national convention, and members of Powell’s family attended to see him receive the honor, including his parents, William and Jennifer Powell; sisters, Nicky and Lily; and uncle, LTC (USAF retired) David Green.