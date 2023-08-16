Mary Persons JROTC cadet commanding officer Thomas Powell was recognized at the Vietnam Veterans of America National Convention in Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 12 and awarded a $2,500 scholarship as the 2023 National Top Cadet.
Several members of Monroe County’s Vietnam Veterans of Central Georgia Chapter 946 attended the national convention, and members of Powell’s family attended to see him receive the honor, including his parents, William and Jennifer Powell; sisters, Nicky and Lily; and uncle, LTC (USAF retired) David Green.
Powell won the national honor by first winning the chapter competition and then the state competition; he was awarded a $1,000 scholarship for winning the Georgia competition for Top Cadet. He was recommended by Mary Persons JROTC commander Major Jacob Dunn. Powell completed an application that included a 500-word narrative of his accomplishments and a 500-word essay on “What my training and participation in JROTC has meant to me.”
Powell is a senior in the Class of 2024 and plans to attend North Georgia College, participate in its RO”TC program and be commissioned into the U.S. Army.
Mike Kuhr of the Central Georgia Chapter 946 said this was the first year the local chapter has been involved in the Top Cadet competition. He said the chapter plans to reach out to other high schools in the area with JROTC programs this year and also encourage other chapters to participate. Kuhr said Powell accepted the $2,500 scholarship check from VVA National President Jack McManus in front of 884 delegates on the Rosen Center in Orlando.
Behind Powell winning 1st place were Callie Wade of Utah in 2nd place, Alex Reine of Louisiana in 3rd place, and Navaho Twomey Ndujufe of Rhode Island in 4th place.