ON THE PORCH
“What is going on with Tucker Carlson?!?” my mom asked me over the phone on Monday.
Tucker Carlson and I graduated from the same high school. I’ve never met the man, but my mother thinks that since we walked the same halls of St. George’s Prep School in Newport, R.I., albeit four years apart, that we are close. When your mom thinks you run with the Big Dogs, you never tell her otherwise.
“Tucker is apparently having something of a spiritual awakening,” I told Mom confidently, as if Tucker and I had just exchanged text messages.
The fired Fox News star, Carlson made news on Friday when he hosted The 2023 FAMiLY Leadership Summit in Iowa. He interviewed six presidential candidates in front of thousands of activists. It all happened in the midwestern state that will host the first presidential primary/caucus in January.
After interviewing the contenders, Carlson himself was interviewed and spoke about his developing faith. Zachary Mettler of The Daily Caller reported thusly on Carlson’s comments:
He disclosed that even though he doesn’t consider himself a “particularly faithful or virtuous person,” he began reading through all of Scripture in February for Lent. So far, he’s halfway through and has read the entire New Testament, and up to Deuteronomy in the Old Testament.
“It’s like the most interesting thing that I think I’ve ever done, actually,” Carlson said.
Another thing that Carlson and I have in common is we both grew up Episcopalian. Carlson joked that he couldn’t believe that attending an Episcopal church all these years, he somehow missed the crazy, outrageous and brutally honest stories found in the Bible.
So far, said Carlson, there are two primary things that he has learned from reading Scripture.
First, he said he’s realized that every figure – except for Jesus – is “really flawed.”
“Like, flawed in a way where you’d be like, I don’t know if I could be friends with that person,” he said.
As an example, Carlson pointed out Abraham’s lie to Abimelech, king of Gerar, recorded in Genesis 20. Abraham told the king that Sarah – his wife – was only his sister.
“Abraham enters Egypt and he’s like, uh, it’s my sister actually, take her!” Carlson joked.
Carlson said that he asked his wife – who is a religion teacher – what the purpose of Scripture’s inclusion of that story was.
She responded, “Maybe the point is that God takes people, who are not perfect people … and uses them for these grander purposes.”
Mettler notes that Carlson – and his wife – are right. All major biblical figures – Abraham, Jacob, Moses, Aaron, Rahab, Samson, the Prophet Eli, Saul, David, Solomon – and the list goes on, were remarkably imperfect.
And yet, God used them to accomplish His purposes.
Second, Carlson said he’s learned that “there are unseen forces acting on people. People, while they have free will, are not really in charge of the arc of history at all.”
“People’s choices matter. You need to do certain things and not do other things,” he added. “On the other hand, you are not in charge. You are being acted upon by a world you can’t see.”
Carlson then applied that idea to the political realm, saying, “A lot of these issues are symbols of this much larger battle.”
Carlson said that is a reminder that we should exercise humility when trying to figure out what’s going on in the world. For instance, he said he was at dinner the night before with a Christian. They were talking about a certain candidate for president. They couldn’t decide, said Carlson, whether the candidate was for good or evil. Carlson said after considering that God often uses the most unexpected people, it’s better to remember many times we just don’t know what He is doing and what the right course is.
I was talking to my own wife about Carlson’s comments and we discussed how true that is. For instance, in the years after 9-11, I was a passionate advocate for President George W. Bush’s plan to create the Department of Homeland Security and to invade Iraq and Afghanistan. Twenty years later, I am pretty sure I was mostly wrong about all of it. Yes, everyone was scared. But handing over more power to the federal government, and to mindless airport screeners yelling at people to take off their shoes, doesn’t appear to have made us safer.
This is not to say that we shouldn’t speak out and be confident about our beliefs. I am convinced the COVID lockdowns were wicked. I believe our government is hopelessly corrupt. I believe that Ron DeSantis is the best man to address our serious, deep problems as our next president. But in the interim, I also know that only God — and not political leaders — can save souls. And I am glad that one of the leading voices of the conservative movement, Tucker Carlson, is acknowledging that God is in charge and we are not. If God can reveal such Bible truths even to cradle Episcopalians like Carlson and I, it’s more confirmation that He can do anything. So yes, humility is always appropriate — even if you went to high school with someone like my very close friend and buddy, Tucker Carlson.