ON THE PORCH
Our first born child, our only daughter, used to be a daddy’s girl.
As a baby, she had a cute button nose and olive skin. As our first born, her mother always had her in cute outfits with bows in her hair. Her first word, which she repeated frequently, was “doogen”. We would find her in her crib chanting, “doogen, doogen, doogen.” We thought she was German. We obliged by nicknaming her “Doogen”.
I coached her soccer team at the Monroe County Rec Department. She was one of the few girls on the team. But she scored most of the goals. And she made the boys cry when she ran over them. Soccer was a much better fit for her than softball, where she played with her ponytails and drew in the dirt.
She grew up and went on to set a soccer scoring record for Mary Persons, despite losing her senior year to COVID.
It was around the time she went to high school that she stopped being a daddy’s girl. As happens. She became interested in boys. My only consolation was that for every boyfriend she had, within 6 months she had broken up with them.
But her sophomore year, she met TJ Sauls. She had long had a crush on him. He was her first “older” boyfriend. He could drive, so he was the first boy she couldn’t run over — figuratively and literally. Six years later, on Friday, they got engaged in a big field near Shady Dale, Ga. My Doogen is getting married.
For our generation, getting engaged was a 2-person affair. Maybe you went somewhere special. Maybe you didn’t. Some guys put the ring in a fridge and asked their girlfriend to get them a Coke.
I lived at Lake Hartwell when I asked my wife to marry me. We often took our dog (hint: if you share a dog, you’re probably gonna get married) to a walking trail at the Hartwell Dam. It seemed the perfect place to propose, overlooking the water. We were walking along the dam. I was very nervous. I began looking for a place to take a knee. And then I noticed the sidewalk was plastered with geese poop. There was nowhere to kneel without going splat. It really squeezed the romance out of it.
But with this new generation, well, engagements are different. Wedding proposals now require the same kind of elaborate planning and community effort as gender reveal parties. I blame social media.
So on Friday evening, we rolled out with the groom’s parents several miles down a dirt road to a field that belonged to TJ’s friend. As the sun got low, we noticed a blanket and a fern sitting in the field. Ah yes. The stage was set. We parents drove up a hill and “hid” on the side of the road a few hundred yards away. My son and I joked that I should wear a T shirt that says “Cringe”. My wife wasn’t amused. “This is your daughter’s day. Don’t say a word.”
A photographer, of course, waited their arrival near the blanket. The mothers took their viewing places on the bed of my truck, seated in folding chairs like Washington socialites watching the First Battle of Manasses.
“They’ll see you!” I warned.
“No we’re good,” they assured me.
Within minutes, TJ and Abbie came rolling up in his white truck, dust kicking up behind them. They got out, walked to the blanket and he took a knee. Then we blew our horns and drove down to join the festivities. Well really just to watch them take photos.
The boy had done well. Abbie hadn’t suspected a thing. She believed his ruse that they were having dinner with friends in Madison, and he needed to pick up his buddy’s golf clubs at his farm. She cried many tears and was successfully surprised.
As we hugged and celebrated, we began to tell Abbie all the work TJ had done to make it happen. First, Abbie’s hair colouring a few weeks ago had gone wrong. She hated having dark hair. An emergency appointment had been set for Monday, two days after his planned proposal. TJ made a hasty phone call and the hair dresser kindly made a rare Sunday appointment the weekend prior.
Meanwhile, the family Abbie babysits for had asked her to work that weekend. Another anxious phone call had to be made and that was cancelled.
After pulling off the proposal, we went to a party at his aunt’s house in Monticello. There were cupcakes and champagne boards and (of course) charcuterie boards and napkins and coozies bearing their initials, “A & T”. It was a good night.
Growing up, I had mixed feelings about marriage. I came from a divorced family. In college I wasn’t sure I wanted any part of marriage until I met my future wife. And even then I wasn’t sure. And then Cassie told me that she was thinking of going to Colorado as a travelling nurse. They made good money, and she could ski. And I started to think about — of all things — Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The main character, of course, Ebenezer Scrooge, is a greedy, old, life-time bachelor. As he nears the end of his life, The Ghost of Christmas Past shows Scrooge how his life choices impacted his present. He sees himself when he was a young man with a pretty young fiancee Belle. She finally breaks off the engagement, saying that Scrooge loves money more than her. The Ghost shows Scrooge how Belle married someone else (they didn’t have Facebook back then) and has a loving family and a happy life. It’s a marked contrast with his bitter, lonely life. I am very glad I decided to get married. After all, if I hadn’t, there would be no “Doogen”.
And as I’ve grown up, I have seen the chaos that the breakdown of marriage has unleashed on our society. I have learned that what the Bible says is true. Marriage between a man and woman is the most important relationship in society. It’s God’s plan for having and raising children. It is the best way to continue the human race. And since my daughter has found a solid Christian man, I am happy to raise a toast to the future Mr. and Mrs. TJ Sauls.