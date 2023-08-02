ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
I have had a most unusual job for the last six months: watching television and to be more specific, watching Fox News and CNN and reporting my analysis to a political action committee (PAC). I have obtained permission from the client to share my edited analysis.
I am going to make this very simple and explain my professional observations. First, CNN is the most biased news reporting, very prejudiced, and has become the “Anti Trump” network “reporting” any insignificant negative anything they can find on Trump. Of course, there is a reason for their slanted reporting that being attracting those demographic viewers in hopes of selling more advertising to the anti-Trumps.
CNN likes to promote the “professionalism” of its news readers. A news reader has to depend on reporters to write the news so they can read it on air.
Over at Fox News, in my opinion their news reporting is more balanced and the total opposite of CNN. The on-camera reporters seem to be more intent on getting the story “right”
I WANT to regress for a couple of paragraphs. A couple of issues after Vol. 1, No. 1 of this newspaper, I advocated a county-wide fire department, a county water system and zoning. I was made to feel that I had kicked a hornet’s nest. And, shortly and with adamancy, the county commission chastised me for attempting to interfere with county business, which was none of my business. Know how you feel, George.
Several years later, a former county commissioner admitted he had wished the commission had paid attention. Finally, we have a county-wide fire department, almost county-wide water and county-wide zoning.
I HAVE to make this comment: it is none of the business of a “historic preservation group” what a homeowner wants to do with her property. They are even asking a superior court judge for an injunction to prevent her from tearing it down.
There is a very simple solution: put the house up for sale and surely the historic preservation would purchase the house if it is so important to “save” it.
PROOF THAT public pressure can/maybe/sometimes changes political motives. Instead of dumping city-polluted water in the Ocmulgee River, now Forsyth’s mayor is dancing to another tune. Instead of dumping the polluted water, the Mayor is suggesting withdrawing water from Ocmulgee to fill up the city’s reservoir. It’s just called being a politician!
FORGOT TO remember, Forsyth’s registered voters are going to choose a mayor and four council members come this November. Qualifying is going to be open Aug. 21-25. If you’ve got the itch, qualifying is at the Monroe County election office.
RECEIVED MANY “should be required” comments on my suggestion that city and county employees, particularly those with management responsibilities, i.e. policemen, police chief, county manager and city manager, be required to move into the county and/or city at least live in Monroe County.
If you look at the building permits, issued by Forsyth-Monroe County Building Department for June, 56 building permits were issued in June. Obviously, there are a lot of opportunities for home purchase. We’ve got real estate agents that would be ready to assist.
OVER AT the county Finance Department, 93 checks were written totaling $727, 264.78. The biggest check written was $245,852.64 paid to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit for a plethora of items. Our local jailbirds got medical care costing us $20,394.84. A lot of items were charged to the county’s United Bank credit card and were paid $36,092.74 (wonder if the county gets points for using the card? The City of Forsyth got $18,180.47 city water and sewerage.
NO ANSWERS to last week’s The Question so here’s the new one: Name one Forsyth city councilman up for re-election this year. First correct answer after 12 noon Thursday gets the goodie certificate for a Big Peach car wash, dozen Dunkin donuts, fried green tomato appetizer at Whistle Stop café in Juliette, Dairy Queen Blizzard, slice of Shoney’s strawberry pie, slice of Jonah’s pizza, and a single dip at Scoops.
THERE ARE questions being raised as to why a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy was taking her patrol car home, much less stopping at a Macon water hole for a couple of “nips”. Sheriff Brad Freeman says it is policy to allow deputies to take their car home after work but not to drink and drive.
FROM THE book “So, Now You Know”: According to a study in the International Journal of Eating Disorders, by Yale University professor, Kelly Brownell, PhD, if the original Barbie were life-size, her measurements would be 38-18-14 and she would stand seven feet, two inches tall. Here’s one more from the book: Terrorism was originally defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as “government by intimidation”.
