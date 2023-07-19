There is a mystery in Forsyth that maybe Reporter readers can help solve. Libby is missing. No one has seen her since at least February.
Libby is one of the little bronze foxes in the Forsyth Fox Hunt. Clue #5 will lead those on the Fox Hunt to Libby. Or at least it used to.
Libby has disappeared from her spot near the bench outside Monroe County Library, and no one promoting Forsyth’s Fox Hunt knows where she is. It is disappointing to those solving the clues and meeting the challenges of the Fox Hunt not to find her. There are eight foxes on the Fox Hunt, one life-sized and seven little ones in various poses, and all of the others can be found by following their clues. All were secured in their places well; so someone must have spent considerable time and effort to remove Libby from where she belongs.
Marisha Crowder, assistant librarian at Monroe County Library, said that she learned Libby was missing several months ago when two patrons came in and asked where she was. Crowder said Libby was screwed into the ground near the bench by the library. She couldn’t have been removed without any special tools. Crowder said people still often come into the library and ask where Libby is; the last time was only a couple of days ago.
“We miss her,” said Crowder.
The Fox Hunt was developed by the Leadership Monroe Class of 2018 as its class project. It is based on Mice on Main in Greenville, S.C., which was developed about 2007, where nine little mice can be found downtown by following clues along Main Street. Apparently, none of Greenville’s mice have ever gone missing.
As the Leadership Class developed the plan for the Fox Hunt, including locations, clues, historical information, an advertising and marketing plan that included a book about the foxes, T-shirts and other items and worked hard to raise funds, they contracted with Pat Burns to create the foxes. Burns is a well-known artist who lives in Monroe County. Although she initially worked in other media, over the years she began to specialize in sculpture and particularly in capturing the personalities of animals in her work through her talent and amazing attention to detail.
To create the eight foxes, Burns first created models of each one posed in natural positions, then made molds from which the bronze figures were cast. The actual casting had to be done in Utah. Burns spent time observing and studying pictures of foxes to make them as realistic as possible. It is a very unique and expensive process.
When the Leadership Class of 2018 graduated in May 2019, it presented the Fox Hunt to Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), including the remainder of funds raised to promote and maintain it. The project is intended to give residents and visitors to Forsyth, especially those with children, something to do that takes them all around town and teaches them about the city in a fun and engaging way. As an attraction that brings visitors to Forsyth, it fits with the CVB’s mission to promote tourism.
Members of Leadership Monroe 2018 conscientiously attended to details of their Fox Hunt project, including securing statues so they couldn’t be removed. But someone managed to remove Libby, whose name reflects her location near the library. She was the little fox located farthest from the square, but the location was still a high-traffic area.
Taylor Bittick, who was president of the Leadership Monroe Class of 2018, was surprised to learn Libby is missing. She recalled how all of the little foxes had been bolted in concrete to secure them, and she recalled what a long process it had been to have the bronze foxes made. She said the Leadership class had been very pleased with the results and that the class couldn’t have found a better artist than Pat Burns to create the foxes.
Bittick said the class turned over management of the Fox Hunt to Forsyth’s CVB after its graduation; so she hadn’t checked on the foxes in several years. Bittick, chair of the Monroe County Library board of directors, said that although the library has requested that the county put some cameras on the library grounds, to her knowledge none have been installed.
“Having a fox missing disrupts the whole flow of everything,” she said. “How awful!”
There is a mystery of both how and why someone would remove her. The bronze statues are appealing works of art; so the first thought is that someone kidnapped Libby for his own collection. But taking her wouldn’t be easy. It would require physical labor in a busy area.
Did someone working in the area damage Libby and then take her to remove the evidence? Did someone take her as copper wiring is stolen, to collect the value of the metal in her? Was it a case of vandalism, someone taking a unique part of Forsyth just because they could?
As five months have passed and she hasn’t been able to unearth any clues to Libby’s whereabouts, Forsyth CVB executive director Gilda Stanbery has begun investigating what can be done to replace Libby. She has learned that the original molds for the eight foxes have been destroyed. She has talked with Burns, who is eager to help, but says that recreating Libby, especially without her mold, will be difficult. Stanbery doesn’t know where funds to re-create Libby would come from. She thinks fund-raising efforts will be needed, but who will lead the fundraising?
Stanbery said she sees continued interest in the Fox Hunt. She said it is something that all ages can do together and that can be done year-round in Forsyth. She sees grandparents who have done the Fox Hunt with one set of grandchildren come back for another copy of the clues and more reward stickers when another set of grandchildren comes to town. Children who complete the Fox Hunt like to bring friends back to do it with them.
So it is necessary to find some kind of replacement for Libby, who was stretched out in a reclining pose as she waited to be found “near Dr. Elrod’s seat” and encouraged hunters to learn about the famous people who have lived in Forsyth, possibly by doing a little research in the nearby library. Should it just be a plaque in memory of Libby?
Stanbery said members of the CVB board said at their last meeting they would like to see Libby replaced. But that might not be possible. Is there any chance that someone might return Libby if citizens of Forsyth begin an effort to find her?
Please share any information about Libby’s disappearance with the Reporter before the case goes cold. We also welcome your ideas about what can be done to make the Fox Hunt complete again, short of re-writing the clues to leave out Libby. Email to news@mymcr.net if you know where Libby might be “hunted” down.
Fox Hunt clue for Libby
From clue 4 (Intersection of West/East Main St) head toward the closest flag, look left and turn right. Cross the street and spot the poles that are the shortest of the square and are used to provide light. Walk exactly 100 paces North until somewhere good for reading is in site. Search the grounds near Dr. Elrod’s seat as fox friend Libby is at a low height. Libby wants you to know that Forsyth has been home to many famous people including Joel Chandler Harris, who wrote the Uncle Remus stories.