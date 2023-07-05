U6 Team

The coaches, left to right, are  Chase Stephens, Andy Harrell (Manager), Bert Barnes, and Scott Calhoon. Players are, standing, Hank Sheheane (8) , Bennett Harrell (9), Carter Stephens (10) , Hatch Barnes (4), Briggs Avery(23) ,  Brantley Carter (5) and Jeremiah Reid (3). Kneeling are Ace Elder (13) , JT Calhoon (24) , Baylor Grant (22) , Lucas Young (7) , Tate Carter (2), and Owen Ramsey (1).

 

 

North Macon Park 6u All-Stars are off to the DYB World Series in Rockwood, Tenn. after capturing the State title for DYB 6u boys coach pitch after a thrilling 13-10 victory over Perry Junior League on Sunday, June 25.  The team went 5-1 in state tournament play and the coaches were proud of the team’s hard work and effort.  Coach Andy Harrell commented, “We have said from the beginning that this is a special group of kids.  We are so proud of them and their accomplishments and feel like we can represent our community well at the World Series in Tennessee.”   Leading up to the State title, the team won their District championship by outscoring opponents 64-14.  The team leaves for the World Series on July 19 and the tournament runs from July 21-23. 