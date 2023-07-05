Atlanta Motor Speedway

Award-winning photographer Russ Campbell captured this moment along pit row at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at the Penske race in March. (Photo/Russ Campbell)

After a week of racing the downtown streets of Chicago, NASCAR race teams are returning south for the Quaker State 400 at Hampton’s Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the Monroe County Reporter will be there to cover it.

On Sunday, Shane Van Gisbergen won the first street course race in the 75-year history of NASCAR. The Georgia high banks are a welcome sight for the NASCAR traditionalist. 