After a week of racing the downtown streets of Chicago, NASCAR race teams are returning south for the Quaker State 400 at Hampton’s Atlanta Motor Speedway, and the Monroe County Reporter will be there to cover it.
On Sunday, Shane Van Gisbergen won the first street course race in the 75-year history of NASCAR. The Georgia high banks are a welcome sight for the NASCAR traditionalist.
It is the circuits’ second visit to the 1.540-mile facility with 28 degrees of banking. Joey Logano won the Ambetter Health 400 in March, just 0.193 seconds ahead of second-place Brad Keselowski.
Logano sat on the poll in the spring race with a top speed of 177.374 MPH.
With just two months remaining until the 2023 Playoffs start, every race is critical to get one of the coveted spots. Eleven drivers have won this year, including three by William Byron and Kyle Busch.
Martin Truex, Jr. is currently the NASCAR Cup Points leader and has two wins in 2023.
Local favorite Chase Elliot is still on the outside, looking in for a playoff spot. The Dawsonville driver and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion sits in 24 places and desperately needs a win to qualify.
The weekend kicks off on Saturday, July 8, with the Xfinity Series qualifying at 4:05 pm, followed by NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at 5:35 pm.
The Xfinity Series, the second-tier circuit to the NASCAR Cup Series, will have the Alsco Uniforms 250 at 8 pm Saturday. Austin Hill won the last Xfinity race held in Atlanta back in March.
The Cup Series drivers take center stage on Saturday night; The Quaker State 400 starts at 7 pm.
From Atlanta, the drivers head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway next weekend for Crayon 301.