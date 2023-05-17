Walden Rd. sign

A Walden Rd. sign protests the development.

A new 164-home subdivision, Jones Landing, has been approved by Macon-Bibb County for Walden Road, but neighbors are not happy about it.. The area is now zoned as suburban residential, which now allows for a higher density of residential structures than the rural area had previously. 

According to Jeff Ruggieri, Executive Director of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning, “Anytime you can add housing, it’s a good thing. We’ve been operating at a housing deficit for awhile.”