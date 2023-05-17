A new 164-home subdivision, Jones Landing, has been approved by Macon-Bibb County for Walden Road, but neighbors are not happy about it.. The area is now zoned as suburban residential, which now allows for a higher density of residential structures than the rural area had previously.
According to Jeff Ruggieri, Executive Director of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning, “Anytime you can add housing, it’s a good thing. We’ve been operating at a housing deficit for awhile.”
He went on to explain that Planning and Zoning has a list of criteria they evaluate for a proposed change in zoning, and they found the Jones Landing Development is consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and supported by current infrastructure-which includes roads, water, and schools.
Despite more than 300 concerned citizens showing up to the meeting, zoning for 97 acres of farmland was changed to allow for this development, which would add at least 21 more driveways to the already congested Walden Road.
In addition to showing up in person, a petition signed by 330 people was presented by Will Murphy, who lives in the area. Many of the concerned citizens have also placed “Stop Jones Landing Development” signs in their yards.
When asked if citizens typically had this level of turnout at a zoning hearing, Ruggieri stated that South Bibb tends to turn more than North Bibb, but they “haven’t yet seen the good side of development.”
New industry in the area, such as Kumho Tire and Irving Tissue, has also led to the need for more housing. There previously wasn’t a lot of residential support for these businesses, Ruggieri said.
Many neighbors oppose the new development because the area is already prone to flooding. Jody Sadler, who lives across from the proposed development, shared numerous pictures of flooding in her yard after heavy rainfall, and is concerned flooding will be much worse with 164 extra houses.
Bill Howell, Macon Water Authority Board member, brought up the issue at the May 4 Macon Water Authority Board meeting. The board assured him the issue is on their radar, but the first step is with Planning and Zoning, not the MWA. Just because zoning changed, the development is not a done deal, said the MWA.
Ruggieri echoed this sentiment, saying that the layout of the development may change based on Macon Water Authority approval. “We know drainage is an issue in this area,” he says. There may be a smaller number of lots in the final development based on the need for additional drainage and/or retention ponds.
The applicant for the zoning change was Steve Rowland of Rowland Engineering. Rowland stated there are plans for a retention pond along the west edge of the development.
Citizens in the area are also concerned about schools becoming overcrowded due to the development. Daryl Morton from the Bibb County Board of Education says, “If more students are coming, space will be created.” He also explained that space can also be added by repurposing rooms even when buildings are at capacity.
Heard Elementary, Rutland Middle and Rutland High all have extra space currently.
According to the Bibb County School District FY2024 Budget Work Session #2, Heard Elementary currently has 509 K-5 students, and 44 pre-K students with a capacity of 775. Rutland Middle has 843 students, with a capacity of 900. Rutland High has 930, with a capacity of 1,000.
Morton acknowledges that the new development will likely add students, but some may already be attending those schools, and others may choose to attend private schools instead. Just as Ruggieri indicated, the development is not a done deal yet.
Other citizen concerns about the new development include law enforcement staffing shortages, as well as traffic. Ruggieri acknowledged there are “growing pains” whenever there is new development, but this should not increase law enforcement response times.
The layout of the development and proposed additional driveways is subject to change based on traffic and engineering approval. Planning and Zoning has no authority over right-of-way, but Traffic and Engineering does. They will ensure that the additional driveways meet separation and distance requirements.
With 164 homes on only 97 acres, the small lot sizes are concerning to many neighbors, but this is an economic necessity, says Ruggieri. The costs of preparing the site for development are too high to consider a smaller number of lots-although that can still happen based on MWA recommendations.
The addition of new homes in this area adds more property tax dollars, but what about sales tax? Neighbors in the area say they often choose to shop in Byron or Warner Robins rather than travel into North Macon where most of the shopping is currently located.
Ruggieri explains that more retail may be attracted to the area after the development is completed, because retail facilities look at the number of rooftops, as well as average disposable income in the area before they choose to build.
“We want to keep people living, working and recreating in Macon Bibb. This has been lacking in recent years. You’re either growing or declining. We are planning for responsible growth.”
Although citizens have legitimate concerns about the responsibility of this growth, Ruggieri said it takes time for people to understand it. He ensures that Planning and Zoning is planning for quality of life in Macon Bibb.
Ground has not yet broken on the site, as the zoning change was just the first hurdle to clear. Macon Water Authority and Traffic and Engineering must carefully evaluate the plans, and changes could still be made to the layout of the Jones Landing Development.
This is a developing story.